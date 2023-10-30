The otherwise boring session of the 30th of October opened with a statement by Baroness Hallett, which you can find here at the beginning of the proceedings [at -5.32].

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The Baroness was worried that over the weekend, several unspecified confidential documents relating to the Inquiry “had been shared with the media”. The Baroness reminded everyone that it was up to her (in consultation with counsel and core participants) to decide which witnesses to call and which documents to release in the course of the Inquiry.

There followed admonishments of the requirement to keep confidential documents confidential until such time as the Inquiry decides to share the material.

This was to allow her “to fulfil …obligations fully, fairly, independently and openly”...... “Fairness to witness and to those named in the documents requires that the material are published in a logical order…and allowing the witness to comment…….”

This latter statement is remarkable and should be upheld and respected by all…