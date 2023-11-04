The resumption of the Inquiry after the weekend has presented us with a torrent of crocodile tears, foul language, offensive nicknames and behaviour unbecoming any servant of the public, be they civil or uncivil. Trust the Evidence is not interested in any of this. We are interested in the evidence (or lack of) underlying the catastrophic decisions made by most governments, including the UK government. When Tom served in a ministry, the utmost probity and accountability were expected of him, as is quite right to expect from anyone answering to ministers.

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We know, for example, that the UK’s Department of Transport mask mandate in July 2020 was based on no evidence. We know that 100 models assessing the effects of physical interventions (especially masks) to interrupt the spread mapped by the UKHSA are not fit for purpose. What they show is not evidence; it is frenetic guesswork. What we do not know is listed in our open letter to Baroness Hallett.

Analysis of the statements made by the w…