The morning of Rishi Sunak's appearance at the Covid Inquiry, you'd have thought that the only policy that mattered in 2020 was the Eat Out to Help Out (EOHO) scheme.

The news outlets reported that Sunak would receive a grilling on the scheme.

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The loyal advisors had lined up to dissociate themselves from the scheme: Patrick Vallance thought it was obvious to anyone that it would cause an increase in transmission, Chris Whitty called it the eat-out to help the virus scheme, and McLean called Sunak “Doctor Death” because of it.

Yet, we previously highlighted the ineptitude of the Inquiry and its advisors regarding the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. We showed the geographic breakdown doesn't add up, and like others, comparisons with other countries also don't add up. There wasn’t a dramatic rise in cases - as you’d expect from such a “reckless” policy - until after the scheme finished and schools returned.