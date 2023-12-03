Commenting on our post on the Hallett Inquiry, our reader Jack Dowie wrote, “Ironically this is not a waste of money, insofar as it continues to provide priceless evidence about the processes you are rightly complaining about, both in the decision making about COVID and in this enquiry about it. Priceless because this detailed exposure will never happen again, for pretty obvious reasons.”

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We briefly covered the most interesting quotes from last week’s politician’s testimonies (including the affinity between Andy Burnham and William Farr). Still, peering from the Jack Dowie window, we can see how inadequate, anxious, and fear-ridden our rulers were, egged on by bad science and modelling.

Their fear is shown by the fact that they kept producing unlikely and laughable restrictions that had not been tested, nor were they given the time to work before the next batch came along—a clear case of headless chicken syndrome.

But they have learned nothing. Perhaps Hallet is now starting to realise t…