The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is a recurring theme in the Covid Inquiry. A witness statement from Rishi Sunak was shown to the inquiry on Monday.

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“I don’t recall any concerns about the scheme being expressed during ministerial discussions”, including those attended by chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and then-chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance.”

Patrick Vallance responded: “We didn’t see it before it was announced, and I think others in the Cabinet Office also said they didn’t see it before it was formulated as policy. So we weren’t involved in the run-up to it.”

He added: “I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk, and I think that would have been known by ministers.”

It's not evident to us, so we thought we’d look at the evidence - something the Inquiry isn’t too keen on.

Several approaches can be taken to look at the issue. First, we examine the government's Eat Out to Help Out statistics and ge…