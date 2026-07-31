Remember the projections of deaths caused by heatwaves?

Well, the Scare Agency is following up their modelling suggesting that more than 2,700 excess deaths occurred in England and Wales during the May and June heatwaves of 2026 with this:

Note the closeness of the estimates from models to the Scare Agency’s screaming title. We are not going to go into too much detail, but for those who want to look under the quarter-opened bonnet, here is the “report” that is the source of the screaming title.

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We offer a few more points.