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Every summer now arrives with a familiar ritual: temperatures climb, headlines warn of thousands of heat deaths, and modellers tell us that climate change is making the toll ever worse. This year is no different, as modelling suggests that more than 2,700 excess deaths occurred in England and Wales during the May and June heatwaves of 2026.

There is only one problem: The actual mortality data don’t appear to show it.

Plotting the Office for National Statistics (ONS) registered deaths up to week 26 against the previous decade, the 2026 line is remarkably ordinary. There is the expected week-to-week variation, but no dramatic spike that leaps off the page. The weeks covering the heatwaves sit comfortably within the range seen in recent years.

The 2,700 figure is not derived from counting deaths; it comes from statistical attribution models. Researchers combined temperature records with historical relationships between heat and mortality, adjusting for age, geography and long-term trends. The model estimates how many deaths would not have occurred had temperatures remained lower. These are “heat-attributable” deaths rather than directly observed excess deaths.

But models are hypotheses, not observations; they are only as good as the assumptions built into them, and those assumptions deserve scrutiny.

What matters is whether people actually died in greater numbers than expected.

That is where the current system of reporting deaths falls short. Weekly registered deaths are a blunt instrument: Registrations depend on weekends, bank holidays, coroners and administrative delays. A three-day heatwave can easily be blurred across two reporting weeks. Yet if thousands of additional deaths truly occurred, one might still expect at least some discernible signal in all-cause mortality.

Instead, we are asked to accept modelled estimates without being shown the observed data in a form that allows independent assessment.

Readers of TTE will know this is not a new problem. During the pandemic we learnt, sometimes painfully, that modelling and surveillance serve different purposes. Models explore possibilities; surveillance tells us what happened. When the two disagree, our instinct should be to investigate the data rather than simply trust the model.

The solution is straightforward.

The ONS should publish a daily mortality dashboard based on date of death, not merely date of registration. Presenting daily deaths by age group, region and cause, updated as registrations accumulate, would provide a far clearer picture of whether mortality genuinely rises during heatwaves, influenza seasons or other public health events.

The lack of timely surveillance is made worse by the quiet disappearance of one of England’s most useful public health resources.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) has paused its excess mortality dashboard, arguing that, because its methodology now aligns with the ONS’s, there is no longer a need for both organisations to publish national estimates. That may avoid duplication, but it also removes an independent source of analysis and leaves researchers and the public with fewer tools to interrogate mortality trends. Public health should welcome independent scrutiny, not reduce it.

Instead of retreating from mortality surveillance, the ONS and OHID should be expanding it. They already possess the underlying data needed to produce a near-real-time dashboard showing deaths by date of death, with adjustments for reporting delays, broken down by age, region and cause.

That would allow observed mortality to be compared directly with modelled estimates of heat-related deaths, influenza or other public health threats. The principle is simple: models generate hypotheses, but surveillance data test them. If thousands of excess deaths have occurred, the public should be able to see the evidence for themselves, rather than being asked to accept estimates that cannot be readily reconciled with observed mortality data.

Until then, claims of thousands of invisible deaths should be treated as estimates awaiting confirmation, not as established fact.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder when honesty will make a breakthrough in reporting.