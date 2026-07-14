Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bigtoe's avatar
Bigtoe
3h

Reliable as ever …. thank you old geezers. There was an item on BBCR4 yesterday morning with a woman, completely unchallenged, who stated that there were (so far….) 2,700 excess deaths in the UK this summer due to heat / climate change. This unconfirmed twaddle from the BBC makes me so mad.

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peter donnelly's avatar
peter donnelly
3h

I dug out the paper and found a presentation of Dr Clair Barnes from 2025 in which she states very clearly that her work and that of her group of attribution scientists do not subject their publications to external peer review as they see their role in providing the media with rapid-response science while extreme events are actively unfolding. Call me old-fashioned but I do not accept that science's job is as an advocate of any cause. Rather science should let the data do the talking unless, of course, there is a real emergency that requires immediate action.

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