The Intense Influenza Frenzy means only one thing: Positivity is Decreasing
More nonsense from the mainstream media
Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents amid a rise in “flu” cases, reports Sky News. ‘Hospital flu cases triple on last year amid ‘mammoth demand’ on wards,’ says the Independent. And ‘Why is flu so bad this year? Experts explain the A&E crisis,’ heralds the Times.
If you listen to the headlines, you’d think it wasn't safe to leave the house.
However, the National Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report for week 2, based on data up to January 5, paints a different picture.
The UKHSA states that “influenza activity showed a mixed picture, with some indicators suggesting that activity may have reached a peak.”
Yet again, the UKHSA seems not to understand the data: Take a look for yourself - classic Farr’s law.
So, in the community, just as it does every year, Influenza will disappear as quickly as it emerged.
Thirty-hour waits in A&E have nothing to do with the winter surge in acute respiratory pathogens. They reflect a system that can’t shift tasks and mobilise some 1.5 million workers onto the frontline to relieve pressure. They also reflect a lack of will to investigate and reduce hospital-acquired viral infections and a hierarchical NHS structure that seems incapable of solving the predictable problem of winter surges in demand.
However, the good news—based on the latest data—is that the headlines will disappear within a week or two. This is until next year, when regular winter service will resume.
This post was written by two old geezers who note the sad decline in the reliability of mainstream media. Their addiction to eye-catching, dramatic nonsense titles is proving to be their undoing.
To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a subscriber.
Thank you for reading the mainstream-media nonsense so that I don't have to! It's much more palatable when buffered by intelligent comment.
I see we now have a new entry to the epidemiological lexicon: "mammoth" joins "SUUUUURRRGE!", "sky-rocketing" and "TSUNAMI!". A surging tsunami of mammoths riding sky-rockets, that's what this is.
Can you do a graph of seasonal variation in completely stupid health-scare headlines? We might we able to work out the R0 for this (actually concerning) epidemic. Unless we run out of digits...
Well, I caught something (the dreaded lurgi, or the F word, or whatever) a week ago and have been feeling suitably dreadful, weak, and enfeebled mentally as well as physically. I'm slowly getting over it but am wondering: healthy young people both male and female, physically active, got this just before Christmas and are still not 'done' with it - how come? Unlike me, an old geezeresse, they did have the 'flu jab' ...