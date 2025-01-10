Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents amid a rise in “flu” cases, reports Sky News. ‘Hospital flu cases triple on last year amid ‘mammoth demand’ on wards,’ says the Independent. And ‘Why is flu so bad this year? Experts explain the A&E crisis,’ heralds the Times.

If you listen to the headlines, you’d think it wasn't safe to leave the house.

However, the National Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report for week 2, based on data up to January 5, paints a different picture.

The UKHSA states that “influenza activity showed a mixed picture, with some indicators suggesting that activity may have reached a peak.”

Yet again, the UKHSA seems not to understand the data: Take a look for yourself - classic Farr’s law.

So, in the community, just as it does every year, Influenza will disappear as quickly as it emerged.

Thirty-hour waits in A&E have nothing to do with the winter surge in acute respiratory pathogens. They reflect a system that can’t shift tasks and mobilise some 1.5 million workers onto the frontline to relieve pressure. They also reflect a lack of will to investigate and reduce hospital-acquired viral infections and a hierarchical NHS structure that seems incapable of solving the predictable problem of winter surges in demand.

However, the good news—based on the latest data—is that the headlines will disappear within a week or two. This is until next year, when regular winter service will resume.

This post was written by two old geezers who note the sad decline in the reliability of mainstream media. Their addiction to eye-catching, dramatic nonsense titles is proving to be their undoing.