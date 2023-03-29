Not long ago, the trolls would be out in force if we mentioned about covid. Oh, how times have changed!

In November 2020, the mere mention of uncertainty in the context of masks was enough to get us thrown off Facebook and generate copious complaints at the front door of our employers.

Then again, in March 2022, sharing a newspaper article on Twitter led to the ban of @carlheneghan.

On the 15th, we published a review of understanding the definitions and reporting of deaths attributed to covid in the UK, based on evidence from FOI requests. On the 21st, Eve Simmons covered our review in the Mail on Sunday, which drew a lot of comments and shares.

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CH retweeted the article, but what happened next was one of those bizarre moments: Twitter sent an email saying the account had been ‘locked’ because it violated ‘the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19’.

‘We require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including conte…