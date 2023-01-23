Our readers know that we have repeatedly asked for a systematic impartial investigation into excess deaths. So far, all the DHSC has produced are opinions and trite statements of the blindingly obvious.

How would an investigation work? What would it take to get some idea of what's going on? It's likely to be multifactorial and challenging, but it can be done.

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The Italian Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS for short) is a kind of equivalent to the US National Institute of Health or NIH. ISS has a national remit, but as Italy has a federal health structure based on 21 different regions, the ISS requires the collaboration of each region to acquire more detailed information on any particular topic. The emergency provisions during the Covid pandemic (which came into force on 9 March 2020 and ran out in March 2022) provided a framework for collaboration.

The regions provided a copy of the death certificate and notes relating to a sample of deaths in people who were SARS-CoV-2 positive or those…