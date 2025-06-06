We asked the MHRA “enablers” for the model consent forms used in the trials of Adjuvanted Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine and its lookalikes.

We have been quiet while we went through the forms and performed some cross-checking. With 20 trials, that is quite a lot of work. As it turns out, the forms and their provenance tell two interesting stories.

The MHRA provided us with a regulatory trail going back 25 years. In 1999, the reference vaccine was called FLUAD and was produced by Chiron. Chiron merged with Novartis in 2005. In 2015, Novartis sold its human vaccines business, excluding the influenza vaccines, to GSK.

Novartis influenza vaccines were sold to CSL for $275 million, which became Seqirus in 2015. Seqirus is a subsidiary of CSL Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

This may sound unusual, but in the pharmaceutical industry, it is challenging to keep track of who owns what and what they do - only the insiders know, not two old geezers.

Anyway, enough of that. The point is that the four licensed avian vaccines are very similar: all originate from Chiron’s “prototype” and all contain H and N something, accompanied by the MF59 adjuvant.

That’s the regulatory trail bit. In our back posts, you can read the contortions and evasions of the enablers as they attempt to answer the million-dollar question: what did they base their decisions on?

The following posts will demonstrate that, according to the informed consent forms, the vaccines were deemed “effective” as they elicited an antibody response. Over the last couple of decades, the bar for approval of any influenza vaccine registration has evolved into the production of an antibody response that bears no resemblance to what is observed in field trials, resulting in little to no effect.

This single issue has been the subject of much consternation in the TTE office. Why did the clinically significant effects, such as hospitalisation, bacterial infections and death, disappear? As an outcome, antibody responses have ensured that for over twenty years, there’s been no need for clinically relevant evidence to approve a swathe of vaccines.

The key takeaway message is that antibody responses are not a reliable correlate of immunity due to the complex nature of the immune response.

The other story we’ll come to is what participants in the trials were told about the threat of avian influenza and seasonal influenza, as well as the rationale for them to try out the candidate vaccines.

We are still debating how to present the evidence, a recurring issue for the TTE office. We just like digging around the evidence too much.

We are considering summarising the 19 trials (one was not a trial) in bite-sized posts and screenshotting misleading statements contained in each informed consent model form.

Bear with us, as this is not just the story of avian influenza vaccines, it’s the story of a morally bankrupt system. It exemplifies the tsunami of problems we currently face in health. However, we must provide the evidence. In small bytes, it's not a pretty story.

Two old diggers wrote this post.

