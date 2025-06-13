Remember that According to our AI tool Matt (the one Carl built in his garden shed), the primary purpose of informed consent is to ensure that individuals understand the risks, benefits, and potential consequences of participating in a medical procedure or research study before making a decision. It protects their autonomy, promotes transparency, and encourages informed decision-making.

The concept of informed consent dates back to the Nuremberg Trials and is enshrined in the Declaration of Helsinki. As the form's content is fairly repetitive, we thought we’d summarise what we found in a Table. Remember the very helpful synopsis provided by our secret squirrel enablers, showing the trials in the regulatory trail containing the informed consent forms in model format:

So, each of these model forms, templates used in the trials, served as building blocks for licensing the three vaccines and for the Adjuvanted Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine reference. This is a duplicate, or perhaps not (Matt is still working on it), of Aflunov, so Adjuvanted Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine does not require registration trials. Ready? Let’s go looking at the forms of the trials carried out between 2011 and 2013.