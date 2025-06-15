Creating vaccines against a virus that may or may not circulate, depending on its antigenic configuration, is, of course, a gamble and a financial risk.

It isn't easy to find meaningful clinical outcomes when you cannot realistically trial the vaccine(s). So what is the problem? The problem lies in the refusal of regulators, decision-makers, pharma, and their KOLs (“bodies”) to examine the history of influenza vaccine trials, real ones. Where the vaccines, in whatever configuration, are tested against a placebo and clinically meaningful outcomes are observed.

This refusal is most likely motivated by the answer that these bodies would get: this is an overhyped, oversold, failed technology, which should be abandoned. The perspective is analysed here, representing thirty years of work.

Instead of taking a critical approach to save taxpayers’ money, the bodies continue to wrap up the issue with inflated estimates of burden, warnings of imminent disasters, and poor science, as well as the ultimate dead cat: a mass of observational data that provides no answers but tells you whatever you want.

Despite the risks to manufacturers’ returns, there are ways to mitigate them, especially if you have politics, large swathes of academia and the MSM on your side. This is the story that we have told.

Let’s consider the facts.

An avian influenza pandemic has been imminent for at least three decades. Nobody has a firm idea of what such a pandemic would represent, but the WHO is such a political body that if you can harness your efforts, you can get the WHO to declare at least an emergency. This unlocks funds, contracts, and, we regret to say, the most vicious forms of persecution and censorship modern society is capable of. This is the key: frighten people and do not ask questions.

Meanwhile, governments continue to waste taxpayers’ money on doubtful technologies and take an active disinterest in their potential harms, so that we are prepared.

Harms “management” is relatively easy in these circumstances. Small, short trials, playing around with event reporting and coding, active comparators that are more or less the same as the tested intervention, salami slicing of evidence of syndromes, complacent Contract Research Organisations and “enablers”, all desperate for your cash. There are loads more tricks, but we don’t want to expand too much, just in case.

Then you exclude from the trials categories, which, according to your narrative, would most benefit from the intervention, but may embarrass you by having poor antibody responses and a sprinkling of frightening harms. If you lose track of the occasional pregnant woman from follow-up, that’s okay, so long as no one notices.

Finally, you automatically grant licenses to unbranded versions of duplicates that are already licensed. However, you are not entirely sure about the duplicate status, hoping that those confounded old geezers will desist from their persistent inquiries.

We were taught long ago that the trick is to keep asking, keep them writing, and sooner or later, they will trip up on their own BS. It works, as those who have followed us so far have seen.

There remain two unresolved questions.

What is the impact of adding an adjuvant like MF 59 to the cocktail? We may be able to answer that at a later date, as at least five studies test the same group of antigens with and without MF59.

Second, the enablers had to take their time to reconstruct the regulatory approval history of the unbranded AFLUNOV and provide us with the model forms. Don’t you think that’s odd considering the imminence of the pandemic? The inconsistency in dates regarding the number of cases and deaths in one of the forms is strange and appears to have gone entirely unnoticed by the enablers.

This post was written by two generous old geezers who would like to present our readers with the list of all influenza vaccines marketed in the UK for the 2025 to 2026 season (text version)





