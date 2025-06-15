Creating vaccines against a virus that may or may not circulate, depending on its antigenic configuration, is, of course, a gamble and a financial risk.
It isn't easy to find meaningful clinical outcomes when you cannot realistically trial the vaccine(s). So what is the problem? The problem lies in the refusal of regulators, decision-makers, pharma, and their KOLs (“bodies”) to examine the history of influenza vaccine trials, real ones. Where the vaccines, in whatever configuration, are tested against a placebo and clinically meaningful outcomes are observed.
This refusal is most likely motivated by the answer that these bodies would get: this is an overhyped, oversold, failed technology, which should be abandoned. The perspective is analysed here, representing thirty years of work.
Instead of taking a critical approach to save taxpayers’ money, the bodies continue to wrap up the issue with inflated estimates of burden, warnings of imminent disasters, and poor science, as well as the ultimate dead cat: a mass of observational data that provides no answers but tells you whatever you want.
Despite the risks to manufacturers’ returns, there are ways to mitigate them, especially if you have politics, large swathes of academia and the MSM on your side. This is the story that we have told.
Let’s consider the facts.
An avian influenza pandemic has been imminent for at least three decades. Nobody has a firm idea of what such a pandemic would represent, but the WHO is such a political body that if you can harness your efforts, you can get the WHO to declare at least an emergency. This unlocks funds, contracts, and, we regret to say, the most vicious forms of persecution and censorship modern society is capable of. This is the key: frighten people and do not ask questions.
Meanwhile, governments continue to waste taxpayers’ money on doubtful technologies and take an active disinterest in their potential harms, so that we are prepared.
Harms “management” is relatively easy in these circumstances. Small, short trials, playing around with event reporting and coding, active comparators that are more or less the same as the tested intervention, salami slicing of evidence of syndromes, complacent Contract Research Organisations and “enablers”, all desperate for your cash. There are loads more tricks, but we don’t want to expand too much, just in case.
Then you exclude from the trials categories, which, according to your narrative, would most benefit from the intervention, but may embarrass you by having poor antibody responses and a sprinkling of frightening harms. If you lose track of the occasional pregnant woman from follow-up, that’s okay, so long as no one notices.
Finally, you automatically grant licenses to unbranded versions of duplicates that are already licensed. However, you are not entirely sure about the duplicate status, hoping that those confounded old geezers will desist from their persistent inquiries.
We were taught long ago that the trick is to keep asking, keep them writing, and sooner or later, they will trip up on their own BS. It works, as those who have followed us so far have seen.
There remain two unresolved questions.
What is the impact of adding an adjuvant like MF 59 to the cocktail? We may be able to answer that at a later date, as at least five studies test the same group of antigens with and without MF59.
Second, the enablers had to take their time to reconstruct the regulatory approval history of the unbranded AFLUNOV and provide us with the model forms. Don’t you think that’s odd considering the imminence of the pandemic? The inconsistency in dates regarding the number of cases and deaths in one of the forms is strange and appears to have gone entirely unnoticed by the enablers.
This post was written by two generous old geezers who would like to present our readers with the list of all influenza vaccines marketed in the UK for the 2025 to 2026 season (text version)
It feels as if a bunch of influential people have significant funds tied up in AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Viatris and Seqirus. Maybe their influence stretches out into the media, government and regulation. Could this be why regulators have come to appear so inept recently?
And it seems few are able and willing to resist the vaccine narrative. Thanks for trying so conscientiously to shed light on this issue. It's shocking that vaccines are approved without properly organized controlled trials.
I can only hope allies will coalesce into a coherent movement. Retsef Levi gave a sound interview to [Maryanne Demasi](https://substack.com/@maryannedemasi) about COVID jabs recently, so maybe the fightback will come from America.
That sentence: 'Harms “management” is relatively easy in these circumstances. Small, short trials, playing around with event reporting and coding, active comparators that are more or less the same as the tested intervention, salami slicing of evidence of syndromes, complacent Contract Research Organisations and “enablers”, all desperate for your cash. There are loads more tricks, but we don’t want to expand too much, just in case'.
That's the bit that really worries me.
Coincidental things that have unfortunately been observed to have happened to some of our patients within 28 days of (any) covid vaccine in the last 4.5y include:
SVT, chest pain, acute coronary syndrome, pericarditis, palpitations, sudden cardiac death, headache with severe HTN, sudden death, sudden death, sudden death, AF, AKI, PE, sudden death, sudden death, superficial thrombophlebitis, angina with severe brachial neuritis then Bell’s palsy, TIA, angina, chest pain and severe fatigue, angina, PE, chest pain and palpitations, sudden death, sudden death (AF and ACS, heart failure), angina, stroke, sudden death, visual loss with high PV and platelets - ‘migraine’, presumed PE - sudden death, Stroke, aortic intramural thrombus/penetrating ulcer requiring stent graft, Aortic thrombus with ischaemic foot, no known risk factors, Sudden death, PE, death - heart failure, unstable angina, sudden death - presumed cardiac dysrhythmia, sudden death - heart failure, stroke, AF, sudden death after angina, angina and AF, anaphylaxis, urticaria, extensive drug rash (later atypical PMR after covid), type IV hypersensitivity localised reaction, urticaria and headache, urticaria evolving to maculopapular type drug rash, angina haemorrhagica bullosa, severe generalised eczema, rash (and other atypical PMR/GCA type symptoms), cellulitis, thrombophlebitis, cellulitis and sepsis, cellulitis, cellulitis and CKD with worsening renal function, recurrent cellulitis, PMR, Giant Cell arteritis, Giant cell arteritis, lymphadenopathy and sore throat (later inflammatory arthritis), Gaze Palsy with vertigo, Pins and needles on one side of face, Trigeminal neuralgia flare, severe headache for 4w, raised D dimer, Status epilepticus, Bell’s palsy, Visual disturbance and headache, severe vertigo and vomiting, Bulbar palsy (latent MND), Tinnitus (severe bilateral), Drop attack, fever and weakness with slurred speech, high CRP, headache and fatigue with flu like illness, Headache and fatigue with flu like illness, Headache and fatigue with malaise, insomnia and dizziness, Fatigue, dizziness and malaise, Severe hypertension with headache, Severe hypertension with headache, later palpitations/AF, Facial weakness (later MND), Urticaria, left arm weakness (?SIRVA), RSV pneumonia, Severe Covid-19 (died of complications), Pneumonia, Covid-19 then lobar pneumonia, AKI, epistaxis, mastodynia, Fatigue, Dyspnoea with reduced exercise tolerance, Lymphadenopathy, insomnia and fever, Death (dementia), Death (chronic lung problem), Death (frailty of old age), Death (LRTI/COPD), Death (frailty of old age), Death (old age, heart failure), severe abdo pain ?diverticulitis (gradual decline and death, old age), fever, back pain, headache, nausea (?pyelonephritis), pre-auricular lymphadenitis, death (?GI bleed), flu like symptoms with rash in vaccine arm .*
*List not exhaustive
Granted, in a busy practice one might expect coincidences, but sudden deaths within 28d of a covid vaccine still appear completely disproportional to any other temporal interval post vaccination. Is it observer bias? Seasonal confounders? Who knows, but I can also see that the systems for harm detection could very easily miss the time when correlation does equal causation, especially if you slice up adverse events like salami. What if a number of these events could be clustered under the heading 'endothelial inflammation', 'vasculitis' or some such thing. Would that change the optics?
If you look at the MHRA Yellow Card vaccine reports summaries, they subdivide the vaccine reports by vaccine eg Pfizer monovalent, Pfizer bivalent, Moderna monovalent, Moderna bivalent: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/datasummary.
Try finding the total number of people with significant 'vascular' events after any vaccine or any mmRNA vaccine. It isn't easy. Take Bell's palsy:
Astra zeneca: 228 Bell's palsy 4 facial nerve disorder 139 facial paralysis 103 facial paresis - so is that 228 Bell's palsies or 474?
Pfizer monovalent: 315 Bell's, 7 facial nerve disorder, 189 facial paralysis, 63 facial paresis
So is that 315 Bells palsy or 574?
Pfizer bivalent = Page not found 404
Moderna bivalent = Page not found 404
And do I look for MND under bulbar palsy, progressive bulbar palsy, MND, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or under weakness symptom?
What actually is the point of reporting anyway, if the assumption is that the adverse event must be a coincidence if clinical trials haven't picked up a problem.