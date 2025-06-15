Trust the Evidence

Keith Dudleston
It feels as if a bunch of influential people have significant funds tied up in AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Viatris and Seqirus. Maybe their influence stretches out into the media, government and regulation. Could this be why regulators have come to appear so inept recently?

And it seems few are able and willing to resist the vaccine narrative. Thanks for trying so conscientiously to shed light on this issue. It's shocking that vaccines are approved without properly organized controlled trials.

I can only hope allies will coalesce into a coherent movement. Retsef Levi gave a sound interview to [Maryanne Demasi](https://substack.com/@maryannedemasi) about COVID jabs recently, so maybe the fightback will come from America.

helenmcardle
That sentence: 'Harms “management” is relatively easy in these circumstances. Small, short trials, playing around with event reporting and coding, active comparators that are more or less the same as the tested intervention, salami slicing of evidence of syndromes, complacent Contract Research Organisations and “enablers”, all desperate for your cash. There are loads more tricks, but we don’t want to expand too much, just in case'.

That's the bit that really worries me.

Coincidental things that have unfortunately been observed to have happened to some of our patients within 28 days of (any) covid vaccine in the last 4.5y include:

SVT, chest pain, acute coronary syndrome, pericarditis, palpitations, sudden cardiac death, headache with severe HTN, sudden death, sudden death, sudden death, AF, AKI, PE, sudden death, sudden death, superficial thrombophlebitis, angina with severe brachial neuritis then Bell’s palsy, TIA, angina, chest pain and severe fatigue, angina, PE, chest pain and palpitations, sudden death, sudden death (AF and ACS, heart failure), angina, stroke, sudden death, visual loss with high PV and platelets - ‘migraine’, presumed PE - sudden death, Stroke, aortic intramural thrombus/penetrating ulcer requiring stent graft, Aortic thrombus with ischaemic foot, no known risk factors, Sudden death, PE, death - heart failure, unstable angina, sudden death - presumed cardiac dysrhythmia, sudden death - heart failure, stroke, AF, sudden death after angina, angina and AF, anaphylaxis, urticaria, extensive drug rash (later atypical PMR after covid), type IV hypersensitivity localised reaction, urticaria and headache, urticaria evolving to maculopapular type drug rash, angina haemorrhagica bullosa, severe generalised eczema, rash (and other atypical PMR/GCA type symptoms), cellulitis, thrombophlebitis, cellulitis and sepsis, cellulitis, cellulitis and CKD with worsening renal function, recurrent cellulitis, PMR, Giant Cell arteritis, Giant cell arteritis, lymphadenopathy and sore throat (later inflammatory arthritis), Gaze Palsy with vertigo, Pins and needles on one side of face, Trigeminal neuralgia flare, severe headache for 4w, raised D dimer, Status epilepticus, Bell’s palsy, Visual disturbance and headache, severe vertigo and vomiting, Bulbar palsy (latent MND), Tinnitus (severe bilateral), Drop attack, fever and weakness with slurred speech, high CRP, headache and fatigue with flu like illness, Headache and fatigue with flu like illness, Headache and fatigue with malaise, insomnia and dizziness, Fatigue, dizziness and malaise, Severe hypertension with headache, Severe hypertension with headache, later palpitations/AF, Facial weakness (later MND), Urticaria, left arm weakness (?SIRVA), RSV pneumonia, Severe Covid-19 (died of complications), Pneumonia, Covid-19 then lobar pneumonia, AKI, epistaxis, mastodynia, Fatigue, Dyspnoea with reduced exercise tolerance, Lymphadenopathy, insomnia and fever, Death (dementia), Death (chronic lung problem), Death (frailty of old age), Death (LRTI/COPD), Death (frailty of old age), Death (old age, heart failure), severe abdo pain ?diverticulitis (gradual decline and death, old age), fever, back pain, headache, nausea (?pyelonephritis), pre-auricular lymphadenitis, death (?GI bleed), flu like symptoms with rash in vaccine arm .*

*List not exhaustive

Granted, in a busy practice one might expect coincidences, but sudden deaths within 28d of a covid vaccine still appear completely disproportional to any other temporal interval post vaccination. Is it observer bias? Seasonal confounders? Who knows, but I can also see that the systems for harm detection could very easily miss the time when correlation does equal causation, especially if you slice up adverse events like salami. What if a number of these events could be clustered under the heading 'endothelial inflammation', 'vasculitis' or some such thing. Would that change the optics?

If you look at the MHRA Yellow Card vaccine reports summaries, they subdivide the vaccine reports by vaccine eg Pfizer monovalent, Pfizer bivalent, Moderna monovalent, Moderna bivalent: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/datasummary.

Try finding the total number of people with significant 'vascular' events after any vaccine or any mmRNA vaccine. It isn't easy. Take Bell's palsy:

Astra zeneca: 228 Bell's palsy 4 facial nerve disorder 139 facial paralysis 103 facial paresis - so is that 228 Bell's palsies or 474?

Pfizer monovalent: 315 Bell's, 7 facial nerve disorder, 189 facial paralysis, 63 facial paresis

So is that 315 Bells palsy or 574?

Pfizer bivalent = Page not found 404

Moderna bivalent = Page not found 404

And do I look for MND under bulbar palsy, progressive bulbar palsy, MND, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or under weakness symptom?

What actually is the point of reporting anyway, if the assumption is that the adverse event must be a coincidence if clinical trials haven't picked up a problem.

