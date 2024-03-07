It’s been a year since we published the Lockdown Files message. During this time, some government advisors have changed their minds and admitted their mistakes regarding care homes, the economy, and the harms caused by the lockdown. However, most of them have gone into hiding or moved onto more lucrative roles. Some members of the government have completely disappeared - Gavin Willamson, remember him? As for Boris, he’s filling his pockets with lucrative media contracts and after-dinner speaking. Nonetheless - before long - the Tory party may be wishing his return.

We have republished the original text of TTE’s article - that’s Tom and Carl - in the Sunday Express a year ago. If you want to remind yourself of why we are still in such a mess, then read on:

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The week’s Lockdown files show Boris Johnson feared Britain’s second lockdown because he knew the death data was ‘very wrong’; he also wanted to lift the restrictions, but the public ‘wasn’t ready’.

They also reveal that masks …