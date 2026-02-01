Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helenmcardle's avatar
helenmcardle
6mEdited

I find that first one extremely cheeky and a little aggressive. To pose a series of detailed and complex questions set out like an exam essay and give a deadline of 90 minutes to respond allows them to write, ‘Tom Jefferson declined to comment’, but even if you did reply these articles rarely provide a fair representation of what you have communicated. It is why I subscribe to TTE and not those other outlets. What is actually URGENT about this long- running story anyway, other than their own publishing deadline?

The second does look like he has absorbed, summaried and regurgitated the Vaxzevria files series and mainly credited GB news which is a bit weird. There is nothing original there.

Saying that, I think it is positive that this story has a wider audience and for that it needs to be in the public domain to reach general public awareness through the media, hopefully without being twisted too much. If nothing it pressures the MHRA to provide clear explanations for the statistical discrepancies and why they were slow to act.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture