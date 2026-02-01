Readers will recall that Tom was contacted by the Washington Post (WP), CBS News and the Boston Globe.

The reporters requested comments on an HHS document dated 2 January titled Assessment of the U.S. Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule Compared to Other Countries.

The three media outlets all, more or less, asked the same question:

“I’m reaching out b/c today I covered the HHS announcement about changing vaccine recommendations – and noticed they cited some of your work in their justification for changing the flu vaccine recommendations. Wondering whether you have any thoughts on that you’d like to share? How do you feel about their interpretation of your work?”

Tom answered the WP:

‘Thank you for sending this interesting document. Our reviews and their conclusions are cited correctly. The reviews were stabilised in 2018, but they actually started in the 1990s and each has been through multiple updates. The story is told here.’

Nothing more was heard from the Post until 3 days ago. This time, a different set of WP reporters asked:

“The HHS memo, Secretary Kennedy and top leaders pointed to your Cochrane Review study, which says there is not evidence that the flu vaccine reduces hospitalizations or deaths. Several flu vaccine experts we spoke with contradicted that claim, noting the Cochrane Review and resulting HHS memo looked at too narrow a subset of studies to show the effectiveness of the flu vaccine against hospitalization and death and ignored a volume of studies that showed the opposite. What is your response?

The CDC previously cited studies showing vaccination in the 2019-2020 season reduced children’s risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75 percent and the risk of flu-related pediatric intensive care unit admission by 74 percent in flu seasons between 2010 and 2012. What is your response?

The HHS memo also said those studies that showed the flu vaccine did impact hospitalizations and deaths were not randomized control trials. But flu vaccine experts said that was baffling to make conditional as such studies cannot be done on the scale in the millions needed to show hospitalization and death for children who contract the flu. What is your response?”

Spelling and syntax mistakes from the original are included - the text is verbatim.

We are not currently aware of any WP articles; this may come today. However, Tom did not respond because both reporters have a history of one-sided reporting, and their affiliations do not make them neutral.

As our readers agreed, the WP is trying to build a nice polemic and, through the responses, do a hit piece on the HHS decision.

Our only comment is that it is amazing that the consulted “flu vaccine experts” and the reporters themselves have not spotted the logic flaw in their question.

If randomised controlled “studies cannot be done on the scale in the millions needed to show hospitalization and death for children who contract the flu”, what does that say about the incidence of influenza (we assumed the F word used meant that) complications in children?

If they are very rare, why vaccinate millions of American children?

They are indeed rare events, as no deaths or hospitalisations were recorded in the placebo arms of the trials included in the Cochrane reviews. These events are typically reported by the likes of the CDC and usually occur in children with preexisting conditions.

Another outlet, unknown to us, wrote to both Old Geezers as follows:

“I’ve been assigned a story for today about the outcome of your freedom of information request to MHRA regarding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot and cardiovascular adverse events.

Would you like to provide some on-the-record comments about this for my story?

“Please share your initial reactions to these revelations. Do they surprise you, based on the findings of past studies and your own previous experience?”

“Summarize the major discrepancies in the data the MHRA provided. What does this tell us about the quality of the data they collect(ed) or MHRA’s dedication to transparency and responding appropriately to such FOIA requests?”

“How do these findings confirm the findings of last year’s CHD/Brownstone study? (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-dangers-chd-science-team-study/)”

“There has been a strong focus on the safety, or lack thereof, of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. What do these studies tell us about the safety of “conventional” COVID-19 vaccines?”

“Some countries withdrew the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine fairly quickly, but others continued using it for a significantly longer period and sought to downplay safety risks, hiding behind the argument that revealing such risks would increase ‘vaccine hesitancy.” Should these officials and regulators be held responsible for the subsequent harms that have been revealed?”

The request was marked “urgent”, and the response time was less than 90 minutes.

We did not answer for the same reasons. The outlet appears to be on the opposite end of the spectrum of view to the WP, but the TOGs are interested in evidence, not political debates.

Strangely, if the reporter follows TTE, our pages provide ample copy to quote. So why ask us for less than a 2 hour turn around?

The second outlet published its article, citing GB News as the source multiple times. Although we are mentioned and TTE is hyperlinked, TTE is never named and is referred to as “a series of Substack posts”.

GB News did none of the spade work. It publicised our work, which remains freely accessible for one week after publication and is then archived.

Paying subscribers can access the archives of (at present) 1,217 posts.

One of us finds it offensive to piggyback on our hard work without any or only indirect recognition of TTE.

The Washington Post will not let go, while others misattribute our work and take it without attribution. In the long run, this may cause us serious problems.

This post was written by two old geezers who believe in giving credit where credit is due.