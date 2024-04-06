Yesterday, we posted what we thought was a disturbing list of MHRA board members. We pointed out that the press had already exposed this state of affairs with little success. We have already run many posts exposing a long list of problems. We hoped that someone would do something about a public agency that should be on the side of citizens but is manife…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Trust the Evidence to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.