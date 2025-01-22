This post concludes our review of the meeting minutes of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group (EWG), which took place until 15 February 2021.

We focused on the activity leading up to conditional market authorisation (CMA), which occurred in the UK at the end of 2020 and on the first day of the new year, 2021.

The essential points in our view are summarised below.

The minutes and the proceedings were secret. Many participants cannot be identified as their names are redacted. The proceedings’ notes, presentations and recordings are secret. The minutes have been available since December 2024, thanks to a FOI request.

The minutes are heavily formatted, and we could not understand whether a genuine discussion occurred.

However, some discussions must have happened as the EWG mentioned 36 questions they wanted the manufacturers to answer. We do not know what the questions were nor whether they were responded to, but we have some summary information reported in Part 2 of our series.

The UK Government refused to provide the list of 36 questions.

In Part 1, we reported that the EWG appeared uncertain about the correlates of infectiousness. I.e. how do you define an infectious case? This is the only type that matters for transmission purposes. There is no further information on this crucial, fundamental issue in the rest of the series we looked at.

In November 2020, we found references to significant gaps in the evidence base, mentions of lymphopenia following Comirnaty exposure, a lack of data on pregnant women, and insufficient data to properly assess (“capture”) potential harms. The EWG doubted the generalisability of animal model data to humans (Part 8) but still reached reassuring conclusions on all populations, including women of childbearing age.

The EWG was aware of the lack of evidence on the vaccine’s potential to interrupt transmission, but this issue seems to be played down, with only four mentions in three files.

The EWG had access to regulatory datasets but failed to analyse the duration of lymphopenia, which the manufacturer termed “transitory. " Instead, it is present in 4.6% of selected recipients up Part 8 to at least day 29 since vaccination. Carl drew this conclusion after analysing the individual data, which the EWG should have examined but did not (Part 3a). Lymphopenia was not followed up in the Phase III trial for unclear reasons.

The selected subpopulations in the initial trials (“Part A”) were not representative of the rollout population (Part 3b). Persistent lymphopenia could have devastating consequences, but these are not discussed in the minutes. Other potentially serious blood problems (high inflammation index and low platelet count) are mentioned in different sources but not in the EWG minutes. For unclear reasons, a planned “Part B” of the registration Comirnaty trial involving elderly patients with multiple pathologies was never carried out.

Such significant gaps in the evidence development plan should have been noted as red flags, but we could find no mention of any.

Some Comirnaty batches (Part 5) had quality assurance problems, but the minutes are too impenetrable to understand their significance.

In Part 11, we reported that EWG members were considering whether lymphopenia had anything to do with Covid infections and deaths post-vaccination in the elderly. Still, in Part 11, we showed how some EWG members could have done with a course in virology and its history to understand the rate of mutations in Coronaviruses - known since the 1970s thanks to the work of the MRC Common Cold Unit.

We found one reference to Public Health England’s (PHE) “independent” assessment of the PfizerBioNTech dataset (Part 9). However, as the minutes did not include slides, notes, or background papers, we cannot appraise their analysis.

The EWG, in the time provided and with no mention of analyses of the marketing submission in the minutes, could not have made decisions based on the unfolding Phase I/II/III trials data (Part 4).

As late as 17 December, the EWG lamented the lack of data (Part 7).

The phrase “the EWG heard that” is repeated 390 times in 17 files (Part 13), giving the impression of passive acceptance of what the Group was being told. We do not know whether this is a fair assessment.

The absence of a visible trial timeline makes reconstructing the denominators impossible. Moreover, none of the minutes allow us to understand how the evidence base evolved from Phase I to Phase III trials.

Most of one meeting focused on “managing” the remarks of a former Pfizer scientist, which gave the impression that form preceded substance (Part 6).

There were problems with some of the pre-release batches of Comirnaty, but few details are reported.

Several documents contain blatantly contradictory statements, such as the one reported in Parts 10 and 12 of the series. For example, the EWG was aware of the desperate state of reporting of harms but could find no signal on deaths following exposure. We do not know why such statements were not spotted, but we would like to know whether the minutes were checked for inconsistencies. In Part 9, we pointed out the gaps and contradictory statements relating to women of reproductive age and evidence from animal models. Similarly, in Parts 7 and 10, we pointed out that after obsessing about antibody responses, the EWG stated that they were unsure of the antibodies' role in field protection.

Some files give the impression that despite the massive gaps in the evidence to use vaccines in (shall we say) extreme circumstances, it’s business as usual (Parts 7 and 8). Again, we do not know whether this is a fair assessment, but we find it strange that the incidence of (for example) Bell’s palsy seems to have passed by the EWG. Ironically, our reader’s remarks on this recognised harm started our interest in Comirnaty.

Finally, in Post 14, we summarise the toxic parable of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine and the EWG’s efforts to ignore increasing evidence of harms.

