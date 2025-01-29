SUMMARY: More navel-gazing on antibody response, and let’s leave low platelets alone; it might scare the geese.

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers and the enablers at the MHRA, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 25 February 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind, here is the pdf.

During the meeting, several matters on two vaccines were discussed: the Oxford Astra Zeneca and PfizerBioNTech vaccines.

As you will recall the EWG had discussed at length the quality and quantity of antibody responses only to then conclude that their role in field protection is not understood. So, the MHRA had proceeded to license vaccines for countrywide use (and global use) without a clear idea of the meaning of one of the primary outcomes of the trials. Here, they go round in more circles:

We have already mentioned that thrombocytopenia had been reported after exposure to both vaccines and Moderna. Thrombocytopenia is a deficit of platelets with consequent risk of bleeding. It had been reported and ignored.

So, why was it ignored?

Because, it might scare you off.

