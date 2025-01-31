SUMMARY: Despite the dismissal of any possible signal making it through the thick censorship, things are beginning to look bad for the potential harm profile of the vaccines, particularly when a bunch of foreigners start getting slightly windy.
After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 17 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here are the PDFs.
In the 17 March meeting, the secret squirrels discussed the occurrence of venous thromboembolism and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, which were reported following vaccination with the
Oxford AstraZeneca and PfizerBioNTech.
To begin with, the secret squirrels “heard” that both signals remained substantially below the expected level. Given that the primary source of such a warm and cosy feeling was the Yellow Card System (YCS), the two old geezers were not surprised. The squirrels and everyone else on the job know that the YCS is massively underreported, perhaps up to 100%. In addition, we have documented the reluctance of the MHRA to investigate any signal, which, unfortunately, includes deaths.
The tone of the text, however, starts changing slightly when “the meeting heard evidence relating to a signal of thromboembolic events occurring with thrombocytopaenia that had been raised by the EMA following suspension of the
Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in several EU member states including Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, Latvia, and most recently, France, Spain and Germany. There appeared to be a pattern of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis with thrombocytopaenia. Some cases were apparently confounded, e.g. by concomitant hormonal oral contraceptives” (our emphasis).
“The Group agreed that there was no evidence of an increased risk of peripheral venous thromboembolism. The group also decided that the evidence did not support an increased risk of thrombocytopenia alone”. Although the number of cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopaenia was small, the Group “advised that since this was a very serious condition, further information should be rapidly gathered” (our emphasis). Great. What was the plan then?
For some background, please note that Norway kept the
Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for another three weeks.
'Authorities on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.'
On March 11, Reuters reported that health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of
Oxford AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine shots following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca “shots” while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.
The MHRA response to Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities’ action to temporarily suspend the
Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was, ah hum, ah hum, predictable, including the by now familiar withdrawal of the previous response.
This is a precautionary measure by the Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities. It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot was caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so. Why? Because:
However, as usual, any worries should be “handled” carefully.
This post was written by two old geezers who try to handle everything carefully.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As ever the community should be incredibly grateful to Tom and Carl for this forensic approach to reviewing the minutes of meetings which should be in the public domain. The UK's strong tradition of protecting the "establishment" by obfuscation, denial and hiding information continues. We seem to rely on the US (Covid leak from Lab etc..) to get information. Basic clinical evidence-based medicine should insist on relevant outcomes from vaccines (and other interventions) that would include a properly defined infection (how defined TBD) with reductions (or not) in hospital admissions and deaths from a treated and placebo group with number required to treat being insisted upon. The approach for documenting yellow card events by the MHRA seems to be extremely concerning. The clear outcome of all of this, plus the scare tactics and propaganda and the lack of evidence about lockdowns is that all trust has gone. When the next event occurs (and we seem to be bigging up brid flu atm), no-one will respond to the CMO, NHS etc... Cry wolf etc..