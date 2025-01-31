SUMMARY: Despite the dismissal of any possible signal making it through the thick censorship, things are beginning to look bad for the potential harm profile of the vaccines, particularly when a bunch of foreigners start getting slightly windy.

Share

After the great interest shown by the UK Parliament, our readers, and the MHRA's enablers, we continue reviewing the minutes of the 17 March 2021 meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Oops…. the Minutes have been withdrawn in the interests of transparency, silly us. Never mind; here are the PDFs.

29 331KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In the 17 March meeting, the secret squirrels discussed the occurrence of venous thromboembolism and thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, which were reported following vaccination with the Oxford AstraZeneca and PfizerBioNTech.

To begin with, the secret squirrels “heard” that both signals remained substantially below the expected level. Given that the primary source of such a warm and cosy feeling was the Yellow Card System (YCS), the two old geezers were not surprised. The squirrels and everyone else on the job know that the YCS is massively underreported, perhaps up to 100%. In addition, we have documented the reluctance of the MHRA to investigate any signal, which, unfortunately, includes deaths.

The tone of the text, however, starts changing slightly when “the meeting heard evidence relating to a signal of thromboembolic events occurring with thrombocytopaenia that had been raised by the EMA following suspension of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in several EU member states including Ireland, Norway, Iceland, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, Latvia, and most recently, France, Spain and Germany. There appeared to be a pattern of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis with thrombocytopaenia. Some cases were apparently confounded, e.g. by concomitant hormonal oral contraceptives” (our emphasis).

“The Group agreed that there was no evidence of an increased risk of peripheral venous thromboembolism. The group also decided that the evidence did not support an increased risk of thrombocytopenia alone”. Although the number of cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopaenia was small, the Group “advised that since this was a very serious condition, further information should be rapidly gathered” (our emphasis). Great. What was the plan then?

For some background, please note that Norway kept the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for another three weeks.

'Authorities on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.'

On March 11, Reuters reported that health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of Oxford AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine shots following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Austria earlier stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca “shots” while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

The MHRA response to Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities’ action to temporarily suspend the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was, ah hum, ah hum, predictable, including the by now familiar withdrawal of the previous response.

This is a precautionary measure by the Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities. It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot was caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so. Why? Because:

However, as usual, any worries should be “handled” carefully.

This post was written by two old geezers who try to handle everything carefully.