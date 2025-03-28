In the second article of the MHRA papers series, we reported that the MHRA Secret Squirrels Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group had compiled 36 questions for the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccine BNT162b2 (Cominarty).

The squirrels also asked their handlers whether pharma had a formal obligation to reply and got the rather unusual answer: “no.” We had difficulty digesting this, as regulators have the legal powers to summon even the ghost of Jacob Marley if required.

We assumed that part of the 36 questions were the 15 questions on the pharmacokinetics of Comirnaty we had posed. We identified the questions by going through the regulatory material described in our Comirnaty and MHRA papers series and summarised here:

Strangely, the minutes of later squirrel meetings posts didn't provide answers to the 36 questions, and they vanished from the narrative. Strange, we thought, smoking gun screamed the plot experts.

We thought an FOI request might be required to discover what happened to the 36 secret squirrel questions. The answer to the two old geezers was clear: buzz off!

We don’t like to push things to the extreme, but this is the stuff of conspiracy theories. What possible content could these 36 questions have? Why are they secret? Is it Kryptonite?

The way to keep feeding conspiracy theories is to stonewall.

Well, we eventually got the answers, which are available below, thanks to the persistence of Joan of Arc, one of our readers who asked the MHRA for an internal review and quoted their own regulations at them.

The questions (which were answered) have little to do with what we thought they had. The only non-revelation is that there were two production lines of Comirnaty: one for the trials and one for the great unwashed. Something TTE and our readers already knew.

The PDFs are here if you are interested.

So, here’s the point. There is zero in the three documents that interested us and little regarding the biodistribution, action, metabolism, and excretion of Comirnaty or its constituents. The redactions are unlikely to hide anything of interest to public health.

In response to our FOI the MHRA replied that ‘on balance we are satisfied that, in this instance, the public interest in applying the exemption therefore outweighs the public interest in disclosure.'

‘The documents do pose a risk, “compromsing existing competitive market environment.” the MHRA stated:

It’s not just TTE that was misled, so was the right honourable, Esther McVey MP.

So if you cover up, stonewall, have secret meetings, wear false spectacles, go around camouflaged as a tree, redact, and give people the run around on issues such as the proper storage temperature of a vaccine which had already been used on tens of millions of people, you will look like a prat.

Why? Because secrecy is deeply ingrained in the whole process, it is immoral and unnecessary. It is immoral because of the nature and coverage of the intervention and unnecessary because if you have sleepless nights, the PDFs in this post will help you to push the zzzz’s up.

This post was written by two old geezers who think the MHRA should urgently review the workings of its FOI team and put someone in charge with a grain of common sense - Sunshine is the best disinfectant there is.

