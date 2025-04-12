We have extensively reported the mismanagement, secrecy and suppression of reports of possible harms due to Covid-19 vaccines. We thought we had turned over every stone, looked at every scrap of evidence available, and got the measure of what was and is still going on.

As usual, we were 100% wrong. An eagle-eyed reader wrote to us asking us: Have you seen this?

“This” is a question from a member of the public that drew an interesting answer:

So, ladies and gentlemen:

The MHRA knows that the Yellow Card Scheme (YCS) is well known to the public.

Yet, they have no evidence of that. They inferred it from the high number of reports of potential harms.

This stringent and evidence-based logic has two problems:

First, Sir Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from June 2021 to June 2022, told the Hallett Inquiry he “was not aware of the Yellow Card scheme.” No one told or briefed him, and he, as a politician, could not be expected to know of its existence and unreliability.

Second, the high level of reports might have been due to the high level of observations of potential harms, the all-out campaign to take (or be forced to take) the vaccinations, or both. However, the MHRA does not know or seem interested in finding out. The only answer they can think of is that the high level of reporting is due to the popularity of the YCS.

On the contrary, the secret squirrels did not want to talk of harms, not to frighten the populace.

This is what we have: folks who hide, dissimulate and do not even think about what they are writing - paid by us. So please, when you next go for a walk, take care not to trip over a billboard advertising the YCS.



This post was written by two old geezers who think the MHRA should urgently review the workings of its FOI team and put someone in charge with a grain of common sense.