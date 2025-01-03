Before continuing our review of the minutes of meetings of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group, we need to make you aware of some of the background to our discussions.

As you know, in this series and our Comirnaty series, we have tried to piece together the regulatory story from multiple sources. By examining the MHRA’s Expert Working Group (EWG) initial deliberations, we have attempted to answer the fundamental question: On what evidence did the MHRA authorise conditional marketing authorisation (CMA in EMA speak) for Comirnaty?

Months into this story, we cannot answer the question, but we can respond with high confidence about what the MHRA did not do. They could not have authorised Comirnaty on the evidence available by the end of November 2020. They could not physically have done that. In the Table below, we demonstrate why this could not have happened.

The four documents listed amount to 7,932 pages. While some are lists of abbreviations and other ancillary components, the four must be read together and integrated. For example, to understand what the documents tell you about the trial's design and results, you need to read the protocol, integrate the amendments and link the whole lot to the laboratory measurements and antibody response documents. These describe the main outcomes of the trial apart from potential harms. Although we accessed the PDF formats of these documents, their electronic counterparts would still require the integration that the two old geezers attempted.

These documents are the ones which we thought were most relevant to the CMA granted by EMA on 21 December 2020 and automatically converted to a UK CMA on 1 January 2023. However, there may be others which we missed. So, the table may very well be a conservative estimate of data availability. In a later post we will show you what could be done with some of the data contained in the documents listed in the table.

In addition, the EWG does not mention the analysis (or re-analysis) of the data.

As our series progresses, we will document our efforts to reconstruct what happened. We will do our best to explain what we found, but their content is dense. So, we hit on a possible solution. Each post will start with a brief summary and then present the facts and our interpretation. We hope to please those who want a bottom line and those who want more detail.

