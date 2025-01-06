SUMMARY: Exposure to Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine causes lymphopenia in a proportion of recipients, and it is not a transitory phenomenon in 10/217 (4.6%) participants tested 28 days after vaccination. If you cherry-pick the data, you can show what you want.

In our previous post, we said we could not assess the numbers with lymphopenia from the eight regulatory and publication sources we interrogated, not least because they all reported different numbers affected.

We could give up and continue to say that it’s all so confusing and that we need to call in the experts.

However, in Part 3,

we visited the clinical study reports on the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency Documents site. We found the interim laboratory measurements among the 86 documents related to bnt162

125742 S1 M5 5351 Bnt162 01 Interim3 Lab Measurements (1) 92.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This file contains the individual listings of laboratory measurements for the safety set in trial BNT162b1. Although the PDF is named 01, it includes data on the BNT162b2 safety set.

The dataset includes lymphocyte count reported by dose, age (old or young), and assessment date.

We searched the 7,040 pages of the file for the term lymphocytes and entered the measurements on day 8 with the normal range, the dose, and the age group inot an Excel file. Where the day 8 result was abnormal, we looked for the following result on day 28.

What we Found

The safety set included 216 participants with lymphocyte data. On day 8, 18 particpants had lymphopenia (8.3%). Weve made the dateset available to download.

Lymphocyte Tracker 32.8KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

The trial started with a reference range of 1.22 to 3.24 lymphocytes per 109/L. However, this shifted to a lower value of 1.05 to 3.24 for 57 participants. A further six participants (2.8%) would have been classified as lymphopenic under the initial reference range but were considered normal under this lower range.

The next blood test was performed on day 29. Of the 18 with lymphopenia on day 8, half still had abnormal results on day 29.

10001- younger patient dose 10ug: result 0.77

10084 younger patient dose 60ug: result 1.01

10274 older patient dose 10ug: result 0.93

20243 older patient dose 20ug:result 1.08

20201 younger patient dose 3ug: result 1.05

20168 younger patient dose 20ug: result 0.98

20173 younger patient dose 20ug; result 0.93

10269 older patient dose 10ug; result 0.95

20223 older patient dose 20ug; result 0.78

We also found one patient in the lower reference range group who went on to be lymphopenic.

20159 younger patient, dose 10ug: result 1.03

The five digit numbers are the participants’ IDs.

Overall, the result shows a downward shift in white blood cells (median of 1.77, IQR1.44 to 2.03) making lymphopenia more likely across the population.

The BNT162b2 trial measurements start at patient 20153 on page 4,319, row 122 in the Excel file.

The population for the b1 trial was 121; nine patients had lymphopenia (7.4%). For the b2 trial, there were 95 participants and nine had lymphopenia (9.5%) - giving a larger proportion with lymphopenia in the vaccine taken forward.

The minutes in the EWG and several publications are misleading. Lymphopenia is not ‘transient’ and is not resolved by day 8 unless you cherry-pick from the safety set the patients who give you the correct answer.

The next blood test was on day 29, when half the particpants with lymphopenia on day 8 still had abnormal results. Rolling out a vaccine amid an outbreak would not be a good idea, as it leaves a proportion of the population prone to a severe outcome based on these results.

These abnormal results affect the old and the young in a healthy population across various doses. The absence of part B of the BNT162 trials is a substantial regulatory failing, as this would have tested the elderly and/or immunocompromised, who would have likely fared much worse.

A further failing is dropping testing for lymphopenia in the larger phase II/III of the trial. Why did no one on the EWG ask why the main trial dropped the need to test for lymphopenia? Someone should have asked for the safety data listings to do what we have done—the fact they didn’t mean that safety wasn't on the agenda.

This post was written by two old geezers who can tell when something isn’t right by looking at the documentation.

The old geezers do not understand why regulator did not analyses the dataset at their disposal. Our findings are serious and regulators should be asked to explain their failure.











