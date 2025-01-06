SUMMARY: Exposure to Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine causes lymphopenia in at least 4.6% of recipients. This is potentially very serious. We explain why.

In this morning’s post, we reported on our analysis of Pfizer’s own data, which we accessed through the results of a court case in which we were co-signatories.

We showed that in a highly selected population according to PfizerBioNTech’s own dataset, 4.6% of recipients had a sustained drop in lymphocytes, our first guardians against viral infections. Additionally, in 57 participants, the reference range was dropped, making the results “normal”, i.e. within the reference range.

As we explained, this was in the “A team” of selected healthy participants, not really the sort of people who were the number 1 targets for protection according to governments.

The B team, the elderly, and/or those with risk factors for viral illness were never tested before the Conditional Market Authorisation (CMA) on 21 December 2020.

Even in the case of the “A team”, only 217 participants had data available. The reasons for this subselection are not clear. The reasons for abandoning Part B of the trial (hence referred to as the B team here) are also unclear.

The testing results of the 217 “A team” participants cannot be extrapolated to a whole population as the 217 are a subpopulation selected based on unclear criteria.

It took Carl a day to analyse the relevant file. On his side, he had experience; on the negative side, he worked on a static file, a pdf. Regulators can demand SAS or other electronically formatted files, which would decrease the time spent on the analysis to about an hour in the hands of an experienced operator.

We cannot find any trace in the minutes of anyone raising objections, comments or stating the intention of looking at the data or even asking for the safety data listings to do what we have done.

Testing for lymphopenia was not carried out apparently beyond phase I trials, although, as we shall explain, the denominators shift continuously, perhaps as more people were enrolled.

Lymphopenia (and other blood indicator abnormalities such as platelets and C reactive protein, which make no show in the EWG minutes) could explain an unknown number of excess deaths and infections in the follow on to the vaccine rollout.

This post was written by two old geezers who would not dream of making statements such as the ones in this series without looking at the evidence first. Neither old geezer would sign a non-disclosure agreement in a public service setting like the EWG.