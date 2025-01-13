SUMMARY: We are not sure about the potency of the stuff, RNA doing its own thing, the risk of anaphylaxis, Astra Zeneca’s use of polysorbate or their lack of data on severe cases or the elderly, but apart from that everything is OK and secret, of course.

We continue our review of the minutes of the meeting of the MHRA’s ​​Commission On Human Medicines (CHM) COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group, which took place on 17 December 2020.

This very well-attended meeting (lots of secret members on the secret list or secret squirrels) discussed all three vaccines in contention for the prize of first to get the conditional market authorisation.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine batches did not appear very stable, with the mmRNA going off to do its own stuff in the vials:



Potency was different between what the manufacturer measured and what the National Institute for Biological Standards & Control measured. Why that arose is impossible to say: the assay used is secret (i.e. its name is redacted at the end of page 5 of the minute).

The EWG then considered how to benchmark the risk of anaphylaxis and waffled on about comparing anaphylaxis to the background rate of adrenaline use in Canada according to a 2002 paper or perhaps comparing it to the rate following influenza vaccination.

Next, the EWG considered the Oxford Astra Zeneca’s AZD1222 trial data.

Dosing was discussed, and “effectiveness” data met the WHO standards, but further on the EWG suggested there was uncertainty between antibody response as a correlate of protection.



Also

And:

There was also a lack of information on the interruption of transmission from asymptomatic cases. But apart from the lack of data, everything else was OK.



A final paragraph mentioned the Moderna vaccine undergoing testing in the US.

This post was written by two old geezers who think the lack of crucial data on a slide to conditional approval may be - a bit of a - problem.