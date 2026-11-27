For more than twenty years, Parliament has been asking remarkably similar questions about the UK’s regulator, the MHRA. How independent is it? How transparent are its decisions? How effectively does it respond to safety warnings? And, perhaps most importantly, who holds it accountable when things go wrong?

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Our investigation of parliamentary records between 2005 and November 2026 reveals a recurring pattern of criticism, ministerial reassurance, promised reform and renewed scrutiny, with successive generations of parliamentarians returning to concerns about the same fundamental aspects of medicines regulation.