The UK Scare Agency has produced yet another extraordinary communiqué on the supposedly looming Hantavirus threat.

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Even the two old geezers, long in the tooth and battle-hardened by years of pandemic theatrics, had to pause at this one.

On 18 May, UKHSA issued the latest instalment in its rolling Hantavirus saga. Buried deep within the bureaucratic prose was this gem:

“The government of Japan… have supplied doses of the antiviral medicine favipiravir (FAVI) to support the UK’s preparedness and response to Hantavirus.”

How reassuring: International cooperation, memoranda of understanding and an enduring public health partnership - All very grand. There is, however, one slight hitch.

Favipiravir is unlicensed in both the UK and the United States. More awkwardly still, the evidence that it works against pretty much anything viral is wafer-thin. Trials have failed to show convincing benefit in Lassa fever, Ebola, influenza, RSV or Covid-19.

The drug’s side-effect profile is hardly trivial either. Favipiravir is teratogenic, hepatotoxic, immunomodulatory and potentially cardiotoxic. According to the trial register and a Cochrane review based on 25 trials, serious adverse events occur in roughly 43 per 1,000 exposed patients.

But apart from that, it’s all splendid stuff; there’s always a need for another stockpile.

The latest announcement reads less like a serious public-health update and more like an Amazon delivery notification.

An antiviral package has apparently been “accepted over the weekend”, as though someone from the Scare Agency popped outside in slippers to collect it from the doorstep. Good job, the UKHSA seems to be a Prime member.

So, we are simultaneously assured the risk of hantavirus transmission in Britain remains “very low” while being told the nation’s pharmaceutical “defences” are being reinforced.

This is the strange logic of modern preparedness culture: if the danger is tiny, the response must still be theatrical.

One suspects this is less about Hantavirus than about sustaining the now-permanent emergency footing of the modern health bureaucracy. Viral threats must always be imminent; antiviral stockpiles must always grow, and preparedness must always expand. And once warehouses are filled with expensive antivirals of dubious utility, history suggests it becomes only a matter of time before someone, somewhere, feels compelled to deploy them against a vaguely defined outbreak of a vaguely defined illness.

The two old geezers are left wondering whether practising speculative, dangerous medicine is now considered a virtue rather than a vice.