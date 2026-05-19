Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Phil Button's avatar
Phil Button
7m

Of course the authorities would much rather spend a fortune and start a panic, think of the number of civil servants it keeps gainfully employed. If they actually did anything to improve healthcare, like reduce the number of HAIs or reduce the number of accidents (I think it's recognised that 22,000 people die a year from avoidable issues in 'our' NHS) there wouldn't be so much work for them would there, and some of them would lose their jobs? If they can justify spending money on it this year they'll need a bigger budget next year too!

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
24m

How does one order these drugs if they encounter hantavirus in the UK ? Is it available on Amazon.

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