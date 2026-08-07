When NHS England announced the national rollout of AI triage through the NHS App, one statistic did most of the heavy lifting: an “initial trial” at a Sussex GP practice had apparently produced a 29 per cent reduction in the number of people queuing on the phone.

In an era of the dreaded 8 a.m. rush for appointments, it was the perfect headline. A number that seemed to prove AI was already delivering measurable improvements and justified rolling the technology out across England.

Share Trust the Evidence

There was only one problem: We couldn’t find the evidence.

We found the preprint describing the Sussex pilot comparing the agreement between an AI triage system and GP clinical decisions. It reported concordance statistics, clinician interviews and patient satisfaction. What it did not report was any analysis of telephone queues, call volumes or the 29 per cent reduction.

We kept digging: The GP practice website offered no evaluation, no published operational data, no methodology and no report explaining how the figure had been derived.

Lucy Johnston, Health and Social Affairs Editor at the Sunday Express, then asked NHS England for the evidence. Eventually, after several weeks, they clarified that the statistic came not from the published study but from an internal NHS England evaluation based on GP telephony data comparing two five-month periods before and after the introduction of AI triage.

Useful information, but it raises a more important question.

If a headline statistic is sufficiently robust to justify a national policy announcement, shouldn’t the evaluation behind it be public? Where is the protocol? How exactly was “people queuing on the phone” defined? What happened to overall call volumes, staffing and appointment capacity?

This is no longer simply about one AI pilot; it is about the standards of evidence that should accompany public claims made in support of national policy.

On 29 July 2026, we further wrote to NHS England again requesting information necessary to understand how this evaluation was conducted. In particular, whether the evaluation had been undertaken according to a pre-specified protocol, since this is fundamental to assessing the credibility of any evaluation. We haven’t yet had a reply.

The absence of a response is itself concerning. Without access to the evaluation protocol, methods and supporting data, it is not possible to assess whether the reported statistic is robust, reproducible or presented with appropriate context.

We have therefore shared our concerns with the Office for Statistics Regulation and asked it to consider whether the use of an unpublished internal evaluation to support a headline quantitative claim meets the standards of transparency and trustworthiness expected of public bodies.

We’ll keep you posted.

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