In November, the New England Journal of Medicine published the Efficacy, Immunogenicity, and Safety of Modified mRNA Influenza Vaccine.

This phase 3, randomised, observer-blinded trial compared a quadrivalent modified mRNA (modRNA) influenza vaccine with a licensed inactivated vaccine in healthy adults aged 18–64 during the 2022–2023 season.

So, no placebo then.

In the trial, 18,476 participants were assigned to receive either vaccine across sites in the US, South Africa, and the Philippines. The primary endpoint was the relative efficacy against laboratory-confirmed influenza-like illness at least 14 days post-vaccination, along with immunogenicity and safety.

The trial was designed and conducted by the sponsor, Pfizer, which also performed the data collection, analysis, and interpretation.

Now, if you read the conclusion, you’d think it was a done deal: The relative efficacy of the vaccine as compared with control against influenza-like illness was 34.5%.

However, a deep dive into the paper reveals much about influenza and the vaccine’s lack of efficacy. But before we go there, there’s an important issue: what constitutes a case? Now, some may think this is a detail, or typical old geezer noseydom. But if your target is influenza, you must ensure you have the correct pathogen.

Case definitions

The trial did not report a single precise “X-week” follow-up count in the publicly available published text, but the design monitored participants from 14 days post-vaccination until the seasonal influenza surveillance period ended, with safety tracking extending to 6 months.

The efficacy window—the source of those infection numbers—is best thought of as roughly 18 weeks, give or take.

This is important because it enables us to determine the infection rate from the number of cases. But before we come to that, what constitutes a case?

The abstract reports laboratory-confirmed influenza associated with influenza-like illness as the primary end point. However, the abstract results switch to reporting relative efficacy against influenza-like illness.

The case definitions are not readily apparent; they are provided in the supplementary tables.

So, if we understand this correctly, the lowest possible threshold for a person to meet the ILI case definition in the trial was:

Oral temperature > 37.2 °C

AND at least one respiratory symptom:

Cough or

Sore throat

Symptoms must be new or a worsening of a pre-existing condition and must be ongoing for ≥ 12 hours (or multiple episodes within 24 hours).

So, that’s it. One respiratory symptom for 12 hours and a temperature that wouldn’t even meet the definition of a low-grade fever.

A temperature of 37.2 °C can absolutely be normal, once you account for measurement error and normal biological variation.

Thermometers typically can vary by half a degree. Recent drinking, mouth breathing, probe placement, and timing all affect the readings. Furthermore, normal body temperature is not a single fixed value; many healthy people routinely measure 37.2 °C. Temperature also varies with: the time of day (often higher in the afternoon/evening), activity and hormonal state.

Additionally, many ILI cases are not influenza; adenovirus, RSV, and rhinovirus are among the agents included. They may not even constitute an illness, and should never be mistaken for a diagnosis. The goal of the trial is not to diagnose disease; it’s to capture events, and low thresholds help you do that.

Next up: Outcome switching.

This post was written by two old geezers who think confirmation of vaccine efficacy should come from outside the sponsor’s ecosystem.