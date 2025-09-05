Trust the Evidence

9h

I'm astounded (not really) that our regulators appear not to have considered the dangers of mmRNA which as I understand has been around for over 50 years - until it was unleashed at warp speed on a largely ignorant (thank you MSM) unsuspecting public.

There seem to have been very good reasons as to why the concept remained largely on the shelf, for example this paper actually written well before 2022, learnt well from the previously known dangers :-

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35436552/

Surely our regulators were or should have been aware of the many dangers outlined in papers such as these? If not, why not. The dangers outlined therein are coming to pass.

Being a profound antivaxxer well before the covid farrago there was no way on earth I would ever have any covid jab anyway. But that paper frightened me to death, I referred it and similar to various august bodies. Never had a reply.

The various regulators need cleaning out entirely and should be replaced by people who have a good knowledge of the subjects in hand - and perhaps more importantly - not ties with bigpharma/MSM/NHS whatsoever.

Follow what Kennedy's trying to do.

9h

How I agree. My thought, when in 2021 I came to know that the mRNA was not as I knew it lasting for minutes but had been modified to last for weeks (at least), was what other treatment is given in an unknown dose over an unknown amount of time? You know "dosis sola facit venenum": not a new idea. Yet my GP surgery sent me a text message a few days ago about booking an Autumn Covid booster though I have had zero boosters. I guess the practice has no choice.

