Recommendation 4: A comprehensive pharmacokinetic profile must be developed and fully reported.

Barbara M’s recent comment on the removal of a cancerous kidney from her son provides a sad but perfect example as to why ARI vaccines should be thoroughly developed, assessed impartially and licensed if they meet positive risk-benefit and cost-effectiveness criteria.

Be clear: Barbara did not directly link her son’s cancer to exposure to Covid vaccines, but as readers well know, there are countless sources that do so. However, do they or do they not cause, trigger or accelerate some or all types of cancer?

The short answer is that we do not really know, and this is the problem.

In the linked post, we present evidence of the sketchy nature of the pharmacokinetics (PK) of Comirnaty at the time of licensing and since then. The evidence was examined in our Comirnaty series from posts 9 to 9f, and it does not make for easy or comfortable reading.

It’s important to note that we did not consider journal studies, as explained in our antivirals series. Instead, we focused on the opinions of regulators based on the information presented to them. We relied on the work of Dr. Bridle, which was both detailed and credible. His credibility is further enhanced as PK is his home, and by the fact that he has been the target of a vicious campaign of identity theft and defamation.

The bottom line is that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the delivery vehicles for mRNA, were largely unknown to regulators. They evade host immunity and spread throughout rats, particularly in the ovaries and lymphatic system. In addition, mRNA is a misnomer, as it refers to modified mRNA; therefore, should it be referred to as modmRNA or mmRNA?

The activity of mmRNA was of unknown duration (probably months), as the regulatory PK studies were too short. Ditto for the half-life of the LNPs.

Of additional interest was the terminology used by various regulators to describe the ensemble: “powerful drug” (Comirnaty), “excipients” (referring to the LNPs), and so on. No carcinogenicity studies were carried out. We had the impression that regulators did not really know what they were licensing, but the panic at the time must have played a significant role.

So what? You might ask.

The answer is we are unable to respond to significant questions about its potential harms.

This uncertainty and the manifest failure of regulators to get a grip on the problems of vaccine vigilance (or should we say in this case pharmacovigilance?) opens the way to censors, MSM distortions, politicisations and witch hunts, with the poor old recipient not knowing what to think.

Then trust is eroded, and public health is based on trust, especially when you are telling little Johnny or Granny to receive a vaccine against something they do not have, a disease that may or may not enter their lives, in most cases, briefly.

So do not cry if vaccine coverage rates are down. Look in the mirror, dear politico, dear journalist, dear influencer, dear modeller. Poor science, politics, and stonewalling the public, sprinkled with direct and indirect coercion, have seeded scepticism and led to the death throes of public health.

This post was written by two old geezers who were trained on the basis of primun non nocere, or the first do no harm principle. Fog does not allow us to know what harms and in what measure, and what does not.







