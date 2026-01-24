The megagalactic journal Nature just published the New Vision from NIAID.

Share

The highlighted bit will sound very familiar to TTE readers. Despite all the personal attacks, censorship, demotions, and expulsions, there is somewhere a flickering light of evidence-based decision-making emerging.

Taubenberger, Powers and Bhattacharya report that ‘many of the recommended policies, including lockdowns, social distancing, school closures, wearing masks and vaccine mandates, lacked robust confirmatory evidence and remain the subject of debate about their overall benefits and unintended consequences.’

For once, TTE has nothing to add.

This post was written by two old geezers who have weathered many storms.