The new vision from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
The megagalactic journal Nature just published the New Vision from NIAID.
The highlighted bit will sound very familiar to TTE readers. Despite all the personal attacks, censorship, demotions, and expulsions, there is somewhere a flickering light of evidence-based decision-making emerging.
Taubenberger, Powers and Bhattacharya report that ‘many of the recommended policies, including lockdowns, social distancing, school closures, wearing masks and vaccine mandates, lacked robust confirmatory evidence and remain the subject of debate about their overall benefits and unintended consequences.’
For once, TTE has nothing to add.
This post was written by two old geezers who have weathered many storms.
Thank you for this. Hopefully it’s the beginning of dismantling the corruption of real science. Many scientists are turning to alternative methods to get their papers published. The status quo relies heavily on the journals of name, which unfortunately are corrupted by pharma and friends. Change is slow but better slow than never.
How shocking to hear good sense and reasonable argument coming from a regulatory agency! And how refreshing!