Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Andrew Bamji's avatar
Andrew Bamji
1h

Oh, but hantavirus is so exciting!

Oh no it isn't. the reports in the media explain the pathology of severe illness - renal or lung compromise, depending on the strain - but fail to add that these occur because the virus stimulates a hyperimmune reaction. Same as bacterial sepsis. Same as Ebola. Same as SARS-CoV-2. AKA a cytokine storm. So the treatment in such cases (and, like the other viruses, not everyone gets seriously ill) is high dose steroids.

Story? What story?

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Myra's avatar
Myra
24m

How do we educate people in risk perception?

It appears more people are looking at the State for ‘protection’ from harm, illness and death.

Currently, the trend is to ban, vaccinate and regulate everything, thus removing personal choice and responsibility.

Not a world I particularly aspire to.

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