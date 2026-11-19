The Cobra Effect describes a wonderfully simple but deeply troubling phenomenon: when an attempt to solve a problem unintentionally makes it worse.

The story originates in British colonial India, where authorities supposedly offered rewards for dead cobras to reduce their numbers. Enterprising locals responded by breeding cobras to collect the bounty. When the scheme was abandoned, the snakes were reportedly released, leaving the authorities with an even bigger problem.

Share

The historical accuracy of the story is disputed, but the lesson is powerful: People respond to the incentives we create, not necessarily to the outcomes we intend.

And nowhere is this more relevant than the NHS, which is awash with targets, performance indicators, financial controls and accountability mechanisms. Each is introduced with the best intentions: reduce waiting times, improve productivity, balance budgets and deliver better care.

But what happens when the incentives created by these interventions begin working against the very objectives they were designed to achieve?

Recent NHS performance figures reveal a troubling picture: Despite considerable political attention, elective waiting-time performance has improved by just 6.3 percentage points since June 2024, while cancer treatment performance has improved by only 4 percentage points to August 2026. Both remain substantially below NHS standards. Meanwhile, diagnostic waiting times and access to children’s community services have deteriorated. These modest gains, achieved alongside continuing problems elsewhere, raise an uncomfortable question: are we improving the NHS as a whole, or simply concentrating resources on the targets politicians have chosen to measure?

Changes in selected NHS England performance measures

The Cobra Effect is not merely a theoretical concern. Across the NHS, well-intentioned policies and performance targets can create perverse incentives, rewarding behaviours that improve the numbers while potentially undermining patient care. Five examples illustrate how attempts to improve performance may inadvertently make matters worse.

Five potential Cobra Effects within the NHS