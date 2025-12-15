Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
1h

Aaaahhhhaaa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nigel vonFlotzenpoddle's avatar
Nigel vonFlotzenpoddle
1h

More of this please

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture