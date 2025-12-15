Share Trust the Evidence

“Why are we having an extraordinary board meeting, Sir Dim?”

“Well, Useless, Fergie in the data centre has informed us that a 1,000 extra people turned up last week to shop.”

“Oh, dear, must be those supershoppers.”

“The problem is that there seems to be no end in sight,” says Sir Dim.

“What about the competition, Sir Dim?”

“The variants have it all sorted, particularly those Germans who have loads of extra capacity.”

“But, sir Dim, I don’t understand what the problem is.”

“Well, those no-do-gooders have come a week early this year, and we ain’t prepared.”

“And Fergie’s predicting that numbers will triple in the weeks running up to Xmas.”

“You mean we haven’t got any extra staff on the tills.”

“Nope”

“What about the delivery drivers?”

“They’re about to go on strike”

“What about Security, Sir Dim?”

“All they have is a report on the shopping habits of Congolese people and something about Brussels sprouts.”

“Well. We really are stuffed.”

“I have an idea,” says Useless

“What,” says Sir Dim, “spit it out, Useless”

“Well, let’s tell everyone they must mask up.”

Brilliant, useless, brilliant, that’s why you’re paid the big bucks. We must tell the press.”

“Just one problem, Sir……..What about the birds?”

To be continued…………………..

Two old geezers wrote this post and want to go on the record that any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.