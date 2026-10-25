The latest Institute for Government’s Public Services Performance Tracker provides a devastating account of the poor direction of travel for the NHS. Much of the responsibility lies with Wes Streeting, whose tenure as health secretary was characterised by a remarkable combination of rhetorical certainty, administrative confusion and media posturing.

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Wes Streeting arrived declaring the NHS was broken, and part of his grand solution was to abolish NHS England. The problem is Wes didn’t stop to think about what he was doing while jostling for the top job.

Wes oversaw a masterclass in the ancient Whitehall art of mistaking activity for achievement. First, the reorganisation was about saving money, then it was about accountability, and finally it was about restoring ministerial control. The justification changed so frequently that one suspects even the people responsible for implementing it had given up trying to remember which version was current.