Winter is coming; stock up on provisions and batten down the hatches in preparation for the annual NHS apocalypse. According to the Telegraph, a record “flu” season is sweeping the health service. Hospital admissions are reportedly at unprecedented levels for this time of year.

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Wes Streeting preferred the blunderbuss approach to NHS defence: fire in every direction, announce another reform, and hope something hits the target. His successor, Yvette Cooper, appears to have adopted a more traditional military strategy: keep a lower profile until the shooting starts.

Unfortunately, winter has a habit of flushing health secretaries out of their bunkers. Cooper has, however, been busy preparing for another season altogether.

Responding to the latest UK Health Security Agency estimates of 5,258 heat-associated deaths in England during summer 2026, she declared: “The numbers are a stark reminder of the human impact of climate change, and that is why I have asked the NHS to now prepare for summer as seriously as we do for winter.”

Putting aside the fact that the numbers are estimates of heat-associated mortality rather than individually verified heat-related deaths, more importantly, Cooper seems to assume that the NHS prepares seriously for winter.

In our forthcoming Trust the Evidence (TTE) report, to be released tomorrow at 10 am CET, which draws on Freedom of Information requests, we examine precisely what winter preparedness means in practice. Our emerging findings raise uncomfortable questions about whether the machinery of preparation amounts to much more than plans, assurances and familiar seasonal rituals.

Meanwhile, influenza is providing the media with its annual opportunity to declare war on respiratory viruses. The latest surveillance figures, published on 26 November, report the influenza hospital admission rate rose to 8.98 per 100,000, from 5.03 the previous week. There were 2,155 new hospital admissions reported (note: we were not sure if these are admissions or hospital-acquired - a minor detail for the minister), and GP swab positivity increased from 14.1 to 21.1 per cent.

UKHSA itself classified influenza hospital admissions as medium-impact. Intensive care and high-dependency admission rates were also in the medium-impact range. Not quite the end of civilisation, then.

There is, however, another complication: For 2026-27, influenza hospital surveillance has been expanded beyond its previous sentinel network. Changing the number of hospitals contributing data makes straightforward historical comparisons hazardous. Before declaring records broken, it helps to establish that we are comparing like with like.

So while Yvette is busy telling the NHS to prepare for summer. In a fortnight, as winter pressures mount and hospital admissions dominate the headlines, nobody will be remotely interested in heatwaves. The health secretary will have to emerge from her bunker and confront a rather more immediate problem: whether the NHS is prepared for winter at all. And, as our forthcoming TTE investigation into Freedom of Information responses will reveal, there are serious reasons to question whether it is.

This post was written by two old geezers who note that no one has the remotest idea of what an active case of influenza is, it is now late autumn, and wonder whether Ms Cooper has read the winter plans she cites. The old geezers think that apart from those details everything else is OK.

NOTE: Assessing NHS Winter Preparedness in 2025–26 and 2026–27: Findings from Freedom of Information Request. TTE Research Report No 4. Is out tomorrow.