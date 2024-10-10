As you know, the NHS money trail series is not easy to untangle.

By now, you will have realised that the sanctified NHS is a colossal money drain on our purses, and its output is difficult to assess and quantify. And the worst is still to come.

Thanks for reading Trust the Evidence! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

We are writing a megatable called “Who does what?”. The difficulty is not in the stated aim of the scores of organisations; the difficulty is in looking into the nooks and crannies and finding yet another body. We think you will like the finished product.

We are putting our creaky backs into the job, but we can't do it alone. We need you to spread the word to everyone you know, get us readers, preferably paying subscribers, and start contacting your MPs. Your role in this is crucial.

The waste and duplication are quite something, but at what cost? So help us expose it so that when they start asking for more cash for “winter pressures,” we can tell them where they can find the cash—in their bloated coffers.

Help us to help you. Together, we can make a difference.

Tom and Carl

This post was written by two old geezers who think the media should focus on waste and duplication in the NHS, not luxury eyewear in No 10.

A list of searchable MPs by constituency is available at:

https://members.parliament.uk/constituencies









39-1 SIRT treatment for colorectal cancer with liver metastases





The 2024 review

2024: Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Using Y-90 Resin Microspheres for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: An Updated Systematic Review and Network Meta-Analysis. This review included 15 studies published up to December 2022, of which 8 were randomised trials.





