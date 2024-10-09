Well, Carl got the answer. He unearthed this document: “The NHS finance function in 2022: England Results of the NHS Finance Staff Census and staff attitudes survey”.

The staff census is based on the number of NHS organisations at the end of September 2022. All NHS core organisations completed the census in 2022.

So note that these are just the core organisations, which begs the question of which ones are core.

We were able to identify trusts and ICBs. Again, when we got to the census results regarding bodies handling taxpayers’ cash, we got a bit confused, so we let the census speak for itself.

Commissioning Support Units (CSUs) and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) amalgamated into 42 Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) in 2022, hence the drastic reduction in their number. However, the slimming treatment did not affect their financial staff, which decreased by 123, according to page 8 of the Report.

We have problems reconciling these figures with those in the Figure above.

The Census has all sorts of helpful information.

For example, the number of staff working at NHS England and NHS Improvement (including specialised commissioning) in 2019 was 693, reducing by 283 staff to 410 staff in 2022.

You get a breakdown of financial staff by ICB size, with the biggest (looking after more than 4 billion of our cash) having an average of 92 financial staff (Figure 9). To reach this figure, we had to do a double somersault as the text is very unclear. If mistakes were made, correct us and try to write in plain English next time.

They are doing well with their ability to self-finance, with most of them earning 50 to 100K GBP. There are 380 finance directors in core bodies; their pay can go up to 165K GBP. Perhaps the most informative graph of the census is the level of education and training of the staff, which is in Fig 15 on page 15:

View the census; it is interesting.

What’s the bottom line? At present, there are 27,662 full-time, fully qualified GPs. So if the total number of financiers is 15,088 for 2024 working at the “sharp end,” one financial staff member will look after 1,8 GPs. When Tom was a GP, he had never seen one, so he could not describe them to you.

So how much does all this financial staff cost?

If we throw in pension costs, overheads, and admin costs, TTE reckons that, at a minimum, each finance person's costs are, on average, £100k to the NHS for 15,000 financiers, which comes to £1500,000,000 or roughly £1.5 billion. Given that some folks are on 165k, a wide margin of error suggests the figure could be much higher - how high - no one knows. But TTE reckons that at least one pound in every hundred spent by the NHS goes on financial costs.

Two old geezer taxpayers wrote this post. They feel reassured that GPs are so well looked after nowadays.



