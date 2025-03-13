We just published the news that NHS England planned to reduce its workforce by ‘around half’ in a ‘radical reduction.’

This came after TTE’s call that ‘NHS England should be disbanded.’

Yet, this morning, at the end of a tedious speech, the PM announced the bombshell that NHS England was up for the axe.

“So I am bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control…

By abolishing the arms-length body - NHS England.

That will put the NHS back at the heart of government where it belongs.”

The news has come as a surprise to many - but not here in the TTE office.

Unison, the largest healthcare union in the UK, described the announcement as “shambolic”. Probably because it was unexpected and kept under wraps - usually these issues leak out.

However, the writing has been on the wall for some time due to failures across the whole of the NHS. Her on the TTE office NHS England’s role has never made sense - it was completely unclear why it was needed.

The abolition of NHS England follows the demise of Public Health England. This begs the question, which body do you think is next?

The Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said, ‘We are abolishing the biggest quango in the world.’ The work has already started to end the duplication between NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care.

The disbandment of Public Health England led to the formation of UKHSA, which has performed abysmally and should similarly be up next for abolition. What replaces NHS England should be devised from the bottom up—funding should be directed to the front line. More central bureaucracy won't cut it.

One question left at the TTE office is whether Wes’s advisors are listening. We’ll know if the exception is the NHS Fraud Squad, whose budget should be doubled.

The PM concluded that “our task is clear” we are “securing our future, together.” - Perhaps.

This post was written by two old geezers who work together.