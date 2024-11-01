This is the tale of a health service that gobbles up £170 billion a year of taxpayers’ money. It was born out of the suffering from two world wars and the “Land fit for Heroes” rhetoric.

There are several specific aspects to the tale.

Share

Effective services usually have a clear mission, which is reflected in their structure.

Health services are about serving citizens, customers, and patients—call them what you want—and you expect excellent response times and accessibility. If you cannot access it, what use is it?

The service needs to have a flexible, agile structure to face the unexpected, which has a habit of constantly recurring when and what you least expect.

Because of the vast sums involved, politicians and independent auditors need to exercise strict oversight and understand how the system works. If its structure is simple and transparent, that is not a problem.

The service must also be very efficient, as it's publicly funded. It needs personnel who enjoy working in it, as the happiness will be passed on to customers. It must be pluralistic and open, as is the society it serves and is part of.

All actions in the health system need to be based on high-quality evidence. Where the evidence is lacking, and questions remain, those must be addressed. No useless or excessive measures or poorly evidenced interventions would be allowed.

Safety should be paramount - Yet the system is overwhelmed by harmful practices.

The first point of contact at its coal face is mainly in primary care and the community sectors. Again, you expect them to be well-funded, happy, and lively. You expect them to be accessible and, whenever possible, to know patients and their families.

You’d expect more people in the front office serving the customers than in the back office serving themselves. Yet, as we’ve pointed out, there aren’t enough frontline workers to go around when you need them.

Similarly, you expect turnover in the system to be kept to a minimum.

You also expect the system to have an institutional memory to avoid re-inventing the wheel many times over.

Financial bailouts should be few and far between, not yearly cash injections in response to vague and unproven threats. Finally, you would expect its masters, the politicians, to be proud of the system and not call it “broken” or some such terrible adjective. Why would the masters sink gazillions into a system they openly acknowledge to be broken?

Surely, they would try to find out where it is broken and take urgent steps to fix it. They would investigate, think, ask, and look at the evidence, not leaving two old geezers to try and unpick the system for their readers.

Now that you have come to the end of the tale and if you have read our NHS series, how many of the boxes does the English NHS tick?

And the million-dollar question: what do you think is going on?

This post was written by two old geezers who do not believe in plots but do believe in human stupidity, greed and malice.