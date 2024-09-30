At the beginning of the NHS series, we asked our readers' views on the importance and need to run a series starting from the NHS wiring diagram presented to Parliament.

The answers were an overwhelming yes. So we started and got loads of comments. In doing the series (which still has a long way to go), we stuck to official documents, no leaks, no secret shufties, and no deep throats. Today, we got a comment on the financial side of the operation and how to read accounts.

Thanks for reading Trust the Evidence! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Hi Carl & Tom,

I think the Department has always treasured the convoluted arrangements in the health services, with its various indirect bodies included in the structure, because it can distance itself, when necessary, from any problems.

I think it’s important to understand the purpose of the funding in each ‘box’. For example, Service Commissioning bodies will receive funding to pay their own staff, buy equipment etc. and also to hand over to Hospital Trusts to pay for their services, which in turn pays for their staff and supplies etc. These Commissioning bodies will have received their funding indirectly from NHS England via the ICBs. So it isn’t necessarily straightforward to avoid double-counting some of the funding as it flows through the system, or failing to include it at source. The separation of staffing costs from service funding in administrative functions would also be very revealing. Although I understand the thinking behind the ‘Purchaser / Provider’ split and the subsequent growth in the ‘ Contract / Commissioning’ structures, it has led to a large increase in administrative costs. The associated responsibilities for monitoring and reporting require a great deal of manual processing from computer data that is hardly user-friendly. There is an inherent system bias against pursuing anomalous results which renders the processes somewhat ineffective. The recent integration of service systems has revisited aspects of the historical DHA / SHA / RHA structure to some extent, such that the established contractual arrangements from before must now impede the smooth delivery of services across previous boundaries. I am a retired NHS Contract Manager / Commissioner.

We welcome comments like this, and if we make mistakes, we acknowledge them, although we would like them not to be on a private net so that all can benefit. If originators are worried about persecution (and you have every right to be, given what happened in the last four years), they can use a pseudonym screen name like ZumZum.

We used official accounts, and few, if any, of the details in the message are in the accounts. This is unacceptable for two reasons. First, this is taxpayers’ money, and every taxpayer has a right to know where their money goes, explained clearly, not in accountant-speak.

Second, the NHS reckons it is haemorrhaging 1.2 BN a year in fraud, so account clarity, written in English with a clear explanation, is essential. Whenever money moves around, there’s an opportunity to steal it. We owe this, at least, to the pensioners who will freeze to death this winter.

If you want to contribute with comments, please subscribe to benefit the whole TTE community.

Two old geezer taxpayers who do not understand accountant-speak wrote this post.

