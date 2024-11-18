The UK’s Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, is making a big deal about the increased funding for hospital trusts and the need to ensure increased productivity.

“But there will be no more rewards for failure. We have got to get a grip on runaway spending and make sure every penny going to the NHS benefits patients – changes will not be popular, but it’s a case of reform or die,” said Streeting.

So we asked how much money hospitals receive - not an easy question to answer.

NHS England reports 220 general acute hospitals, 49 specialist and 246 community hospitals. These hospitals are run by 229 trusts, including 154 foundation trusts, which are semi-autonomous and have a degree of independence from the DHSC.

In November 2023, Wes Streeting, as the shadow health secretary, asked for a breakdown of expenditure.

Share Trust the Evidence

The answer from conservative MP Andrew Stephenson provided a table with the breakdown of the spending.

A problem with interpreting the data is the different funding from other sources. For example, the DHSC reports additional financing to invest a further £11.2 billion to fund capital items such as new hospitals and equipment, a £500 million discharge funding to speed up discharges out of hospitals, and additional money for covid recovery activities. It is also unclear what the commissioner expenditure described as “other” refers to.

Sharp-eyed readers of TTE will note that in the first post in this series, we reported that NHS England’s budget of £153 billion supports and oversees the commissioning of health services. Yet the parliamentary response states that the total CCG/ICB and direct commissioning spend is £147.4 billion. We don't understand why this discrepancy occurs.

The Nuffield Trust estimated that spending in acute care trusts for 2022-23 came to £ 68.1 billion and £10.4 billion for mental healthcare trusts(total spend £78.5 billion). This funding is for everyday consumables, such as staff costs and medicines, rather than capital investment in buildings and equipment.

The Nuffield Trust reports that funding for NHS acute, ambulance, and mental health services has increased faster than overall funding, with average annual growth rates of 4.4%, 5.2%, and 5.3% in real terms. In contrast, the funding for NHS community care, primary care, and local authority public health services increased by less than half a percent per year from 2016/17 to 2022/23.

Where will the additional funding go?

As part of the Autumn Budget 2024, the government allocated an extra £25.7 billion this year and next to the NHS. The budget announced:

£1.5 billion to fund new surgical hubs

£70 million to invest in new radiotherapy machines

Over £2 billion for NHS technology and digital

Over £600 million increase to support social care

£26 million to open new mental health crisis centres

For the rest, you can participate in the big consultation, which will inform - yet - another long-term plan for the NHS.

It’s your chance to respond to the Government's rallying cry to help fix the NHS.

Now that Wes is the health secretary, perhaps he could answer his own question: where does all the money go?

This post was written by two old geezers who still have no idea where all the cash goes.