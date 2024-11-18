The UK’s Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, is making a big deal about the increased funding for hospital trusts and the need to ensure increased productivity.
“But there will be no more rewards for failure. We have got to get a grip on runaway spending and make sure every penny going to the NHS benefits patients – changes will not be popular, but it’s a case of reform or die,” said Streeting.
So we asked how much money hospitals receive - not an easy question to answer.
NHS England reports 220 general acute hospitals, 49 specialist and 246 community hospitals. These hospitals are run by 229 trusts, including 154 foundation trusts, which are semi-autonomous and have a degree of independence from the DHSC.
In November 2023, Wes Streeting, as the shadow health secretary, asked for a breakdown of expenditure.
The answer from conservative MP Andrew Stephenson provided a table with the breakdown of the spending.
A problem with interpreting the data is the different funding from other sources. For example, the DHSC reports additional financing to invest a further £11.2 billion to fund capital items such as new hospitals and equipment, a £500 million discharge funding to speed up discharges out of hospitals, and additional money for covid recovery activities. It is also unclear what the commissioner expenditure described as “other” refers to.
Sharp-eyed readers of TTE will note that in the first post in this series, we reported that NHS England’s budget of £153 billion supports and oversees the commissioning of health services. Yet the parliamentary response states that the total CCG/ICB and direct commissioning spend is £147.4 billion. We don't understand why this discrepancy occurs.
The Nuffield Trust estimated that spending in acute care trusts for 2022-23 came to £ 68.1 billion and £10.4 billion for mental healthcare trusts(total spend £78.5 billion). This funding is for everyday consumables, such as staff costs and medicines, rather than capital investment in buildings and equipment.
The Nuffield Trust reports that funding for NHS acute, ambulance, and mental health services has increased faster than overall funding, with average annual growth rates of 4.4%, 5.2%, and 5.3% in real terms. In contrast, the funding for NHS community care, primary care, and local authority public health services increased by less than half a percent per year from 2016/17 to 2022/23.
Where will the additional funding go?
As part of the Autumn Budget 2024, the government allocated an extra £25.7 billion this year and next to the NHS. The budget announced:
£1.5 billion to fund new surgical hubs
£70 million to invest in new radiotherapy machines
Over £2 billion for NHS technology and digital
Over £600 million increase to support social care
£26 million to open new mental health crisis centres
For the rest, you can participate in the big consultation, which will inform - yet - another long-term plan for the NHS.
It’s your chance to respond to the Government's rallying cry to help fix the NHS.
Now that Wes is the health secretary, perhaps he could answer his own question: where does all the money go?
This post was written by two old geezers who still have no idea where all the cash goes.
Trust the Evidence is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think the answer to your question is, 'nobody really knows'.
What, for instance, does 'specialist services' encompass? (£24.9 billion)
What does the 'other' category include? (a suspiciously round £20 billion)
What proportion of the budget is spent in the 'independent sector'?
What does 'Core' Mental Health mean? (£13.7 billion - doubled since 2015-16)
Why is it that NHS England can't say how much they allocate to 'Local Authority healthcare' and how is this different from 'NHS continuing care'?
How is the 'capital allocation' divided up? (£11.2 billion)
Acute hospital budget is £63.6 billion (41.3% of the budget)
If you were a suspicious person, you could think the budget is made intentionally complex to avoid criticism and accountability.
Even The Nuffied Trust can't give a solid figure but only an estimate. The whole creaking edifice is so very sad.
The biggest single factor in the NHS becoming a money pit is the 2012 Health and Social Care Act. Atomising PCTs / SHAs into CCGs with their own budgets put corporate procurement in the hands of people inexperienced in doing so at that level. That’s how we ended up with astronomical costs to commission private healthcare providers such as Virgin, which had no prior experience in delivering front line healthcare and therefore not enough skin in the game to concern itself too much with failure.
Splitting 60 PCTs into hundreds of CCGs / other structures (and what we have now) as impacted the NHS’s bargaining power. NHS has such favourable rates for drugs and medical appliances because it presents itself as a single entity for some of those negotiations. Would we expect the same drug prices if each Foundation Trust negotiated with drug companies in isolation? Of course not, so why would we accept that procuring services in this way would secure the best prices?
On top of that, there’s a maelstrom of internal billing due to patients straddling NHS and quasi-private healthcare providers. Tracking that has created a huge admin burden for the NHS. That’s not compatible with ‘every penny benefiting NHS patients’.
If we really want the NHS to be lean and savvy like the private sector, then we need to consolidate the governance structures again.
Here’s an example from the private sector. Aldi is tremendously successful globally, steadily eating into the market share of all the big supermarkets. Aldi was one company run by two brothers but it split into two companies - Aldi Nord (north) and Aldi Sud (south) as they disagreed on selling cigarettes etc. UK supermarkets are Aldi Sud. When Aldi’s buyers engage with suppliers, the two companies often present themselves as a single large customer to get the best deal. So if we want private sector efficiency in the NHS, let’s start with buying power and economies of scale.