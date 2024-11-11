Today, Mark asked us to summarise our recommendations and ideas on the way forward for the health service.

Share

“You two Old Geezers should consider summarizing your observations on the NHS into a ONE PAGE document.”

So far, we have written 21 posts, which we summarised on 3 November:

We floated some preliminary ideas and got feedback from you, our readers. However, we still need to finish the series and the odd bit of the Russian doll keeps popping up from inside another doll and so on.

Overall, there are two main linked issues:

The organisation of the National Health Service in England

Where does all the cash go within the National Health Service in England?

The first one is crucial, as once you have a vague idea of the Russian doll's structure and how many dolls are inside one another, you can make semi-reasonable remarks on the organisation and where the cash goes.

We are not there yet, so bear with us. If you find the odd piece of a doll we have not identified, please get in touch.

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t yet know where all the money goes.