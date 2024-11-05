In the 2022/23 financial year, the NHS allocated £17.2 billion, 9.5% of its budget, to primary care services in England. This funding encompasses general practitioner (GP), dental, pharmaceutical, and eye care services but does not include the costs associated with prescriptions (which will be discussed in a separate post).

Although primary care funding has increased, its share of the total NHS budget has decreased by more than two percentage points compared to the 2015/16 financial year.

Due to COVID-19, payments to general practitioners increased significantly, mainly because of the heightened funding for the vaccine program, which escalated from £334 million in 2020/21 to £727 million in 2021/22.

General practices are small, independent businesses that contract with the NHS to provide services. The NHS reimburses these practices for the services they deliver based on their size and the demographics of their patient lists. Practices with more older patients and those with higher needs receive more funding.

In the financial year 2022/23, the total payments from the NHS to General Practice, including Covid and Primary Care Network payments, amounted to just over £11 billion, roughly 6.1% of the overall NHS budget. The main categories of these payments are as follows:

- £4,369 million for the Global Sum (the payment per registered patient)

- £1,653 million for the Balance of Primary Medical Service (PMS) Expenditure

- £846 million for premises payments

- £769 million for the Quality Outcomes Framework (QOF)

See the Excel spreadsheet for NHS payment notes and definitions.

Nhspaymentsgp 22 23 Ann1 V2 3.91MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

General Practice Workforce

Despite an increase in the total number of General Practitioners (GPs) due to a rise in trainees, the number of fully qualified GPs, including locums, has steadily declined. As of April 2024, there were 27,606 fully qualified full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs, a 1.9% decrease compared to December 2019. In contrast, the overall number of GPs, including trainees, reached 37,237 FTE, representing a 7.9% increase since December 2019.

Additionally, the number of nurses and direct patient care staff has grown since 2015. As of April 2024, 16,946 FTE nurses were working in general practice, a 1.1% increase from December 2019. Furthermore, there were 17,031 FTE direct patient care staff, a significant 35% increase compared to December 2019. Admin/non-clinical staff make up roughly 51% of the GP workforce

What do you get for your money?

General practice staff delivered 356 million appointments in 2023, 14% more than in 2019. In April 2024, General practice staff delivered 30.7 million consultations; 13.6 million consultations were delivered on the same day as the booking (45% of all appointments)

Twenty-five million consultations were delivered within two weeks of booking (82% of all appointments);

19.9 million consultations carried out face-to-face (65% of all appointments), and

13.7 million consultations were led by GPs (45% of all appointments).

The average number of patients per GP has steadily increased since 2015. There are 2,294 patients per GP as of April 2024, an increase of 7.2% since 2019. One of the reasons explaining why it's harder to see a GP

Recomendations

General practice remains underfunded compared to other NHS services. Compare the £11 billion that delivers 350 million appointments to the UKHSA budget of £3.4 billion for no appointments and no patient-facing care.

General practice satisfaction has deteriorated. Yet the service delivers 82% of all appointments within 2 weeks. The rest of the NHS has 7.6 million people on a waiting list, with hundreds of thousands waiting for more than a year.

Indeed, general practice offers remarkable value. The question is whether the rest of the NHS should adopt the independent contractor status to improve performance or take over more functions.

This post was written by an old geezer with the other looking on. Both consider resourcing primary and community care and eliminating useless and bureaucratic bodies as the way forward. By resourcing, the geezers mean not just cash but creating an interesting and lively environment where workers and patients thrive.