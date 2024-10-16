Body name Department of Health and Social Security (DHSC)

Place in the wiring diagram: National Body

The DHSC’s function is to “support ministers in leading the nation’s health and social care to help people live more independent, healthier lives for longer.”

Share Trust the Evidence

Their Annual Report and Accounts for 2022-23 dedicates 96 pages to performance, so we thought we’d take a look.

Performance is based on five priority outcomes. We’ll start with Priority 1: “Protect the public’s health through the health and social care system’s response to COVID-19.” We find this priority bizarre: What about all the other agents? Should the public not be protected from the DHSC’s evidence-free measures?

This is a perplexing document; TTE wonders whether anyone has read it. Many process measures are reported, such as distributing vaccines, surveillance, running clinical trials, and stuff about PPE stocks that have pride of place. But there’s nothing about patient outcomes.

We are told the government gave £25 million of UK aid to the World Bank’s Pandemic Fund—Fantastic, but what does this have to do with performance?

Protecting the vulnerable comes down to a risk score: QCOVID, which doesn’t tell us whether folks were protected. The number of accesses is something you'd expect in an Altmetric Score; it has nothing to do with quality and whether it was used and affected care.

Moving onto priority 2: improving healthcare outcomes by providing high-quality and sustainable care at the right time and place. Perhaps some performance measures might be found here.

The section starts with the growth of the NHS waiting list to a record high of over 7 million. Perhaps the section should be renamed to underperformance. However, you'll be glad to know that the Government “remains committed to ensuring people get the right care at the right time.”

In March 2023, roughly 360,000 people waited more than a year for treatment. How is this compatible with ensuring people get care at the right time?

We’re also told, "Cancer remains a top priority as services recover.”

Another DHSC Oxymoron: “In February 2023, 75% of patients were diagnosed with cancer, or had it ruled out, within 28 days of referral.” TTE suspects that no one with any clinical knowledge put these reports together. One in four waited longer than 28 days, which is unacceptable.

Figure 11 tells you all you need to know about cancer performance. So, while some on the waiting lists could wait a little longer, that shouldn't be the case for cancer treatments, which should occur within weeks, not months; the standard should be 100%, yet despite the low bar for performance, it is a complete failure of care.

We were told critical actions in 2022-23 were to improve A&E performance. These included increasing bed capacity, creating new innovative virtual wards, and establishing System Control Centres to help manage demand (whatever that means).

Yet, all the while, A&E's performance has deteriorated. As far as TTE can tell, if there’s a problem in the NHS, the solution is to ignore it—then create a distraction such as virtual wards to keep the media off our backs. And let’s not forget the F word flu and Covid.

The performance moves from one lousy scenario to another. In December 2022, Category 2 response times for ambulances took an average of 1 hour and 33 minutes when they should be 18 minutes. Pre-pandemic, they were terrible at 27 minutes and 57 seconds. The DHSC considers a range of factors contributed, including the fact that more patients need an ambulance.

Priority outcome 3 says the DHSC will improve healthcare outcomes through a well-supported workforce. The plan is to hand it over to NHS England to develop a Long-Term Workforce Plan for the next 15 years. We're told there are more doctors (4,500 more), nurses (12,900 more), GPs (400 doctors), and vacancies (112,500) than a year ago. Oh, and more strikes than ever. We have yet to be told how this translates in improved patient outcomes.

Outcome 4 seeks to improve, protect, and level up the nation’s health by reducing health disparities. Here, they refer to the Office for Health Improvements and Disparities (OHID), which became fully operational in October 2021 (we’ll look into them and their funding later). The can is kicked further down the road due to the announcement that the government would publish a Major Conditions Strategy in 2024.

The ubiquitous solution to all health evils is stated in paragraph 259 - health checks.

Finally, in priority outcome 5, we are told how the DHSC will Improve social care outcomes through an affordable, high-quality, and sustainable adult social care system.

We are led to yet more documents: the BCF Policy Framework, the Adult Social Care Winter Statement, Care Data Matters: a roadmap for better data for adult social care, updated Infection Prevention Control (IPC) Guidance for the social care sector, and a consultation on ‘adult social care charging reform: distribution of funding 2023 to 2024’. Not a shred of evidence is presented about performance or outcomes.

We’re not sure the DHSC know what their role is. The DHSC performance report shows that, if anything, care is often late and not in place.

Grey areas: everywhere you look

Recommendation

The DHSC requires performance indicators for which it is held accountable.

By setting specific time-limited outcomes, the DHSC would have to report performance based on these measures.

For example, you might target 100% of cancer patients seen and treated in a month. The public and patients should be given input to prioritise those performance measures for which they want the DHSC to be accountable.

Two old geezers who like to be in the right place and on time wrote this post.