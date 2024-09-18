The NHS: Where does all the money go? - Canvassing our readers’ opinions
Today’s post seems to have generated interest among our readers.
The topic is complicated, as you can see from the wiring diagrams. We had a long discussion on how to investigate and how to report what we find. As usual, if there is something we do not understand or we find that 1+1=3, we will report it. It may be that our maths is wrong or we make mistakes, but if we do, we will own up to them.
Our first foray suggests no one has a clue, mainly because we have seen different statements about how much everything costs, and they often don’t match up.
Carl proposed to de-structure or breakdown the intricate wiring for each body along the lines of:
Body name
Place in the wiring
Body stated function
Its budget
Patient/societal benefit from the function
Grey areas
Recommendations or comments
This will be a sizeable job, so we ask for your support and comment on whether you think it is useful and would like any tweaks to the format.
Two old geezer taxpayers wrote this post.
