We continue our walkabout the English NHS following the wiring diagram presented to Parliament.

Body name NHS England

Place in the wiring National body

The body's stated function is to lead the National Health Service (NHS) in England.

Its budget of GBP 153 billion was reported in Parliamentary accounts. According to the Accounts included in the NHS England annual report and accounts for 2022-23, it is GBP 157 billion.

According to Wikipedia. NHS England had 6,500 employees in 2021. Another source puts the number at over 10,000. The Report cites on page 88:

The report also shows that 1,078 people agreed to exit packages in 2022-23 that cost GBP 79 million (See page 104).

Of note, 40 people got exit packages worth more than GBP 150,000.

The top salary in 2022-23 was Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard’s— GBP 255,000 to 260 (page 106). However, Ms Pritchard also received up to GBP 72,50 in pension contributions, taking her total salary to GBP 330,000.

In 2022-23 (page 116), NHS England accounted for GBP 56.4 Million of losses and special payments. These are payments that Parliament would not have known about when agreed funding levels and “ideally should not arise” (page 116).

Patient/societal benefit from the function to be defined

Grey areas: We started looking from the top of the NHS England pyramid. So, we decided to start with the Board members and their disclosure declarations, which are available here. We leave it to our readers to comment on the makeup of the Board and members’ baggage. Bear in mind that family members' interests are disclosed, too.

Readers may wonder why an organisation like the NHS, which employs 1.5 million people, should spend £16.6 billion to purchase care elsewhere.

Recommendations or comments

The website is busy, with an alphabetical index of activities or topics. Consequently, the current post is an umbrella or signpost to which we will add further information, updating the post as we go along. Also, if we identify entities directly linked to NHS England or parts of it, we will cover them as 6a, 6b, etc., as we did with the Comirnaty series to indicate each post’s lineage.

Two old geezer taxpayers wrote this post and are finding difficulties keeping track of the naughts.