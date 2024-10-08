Body name. Statutory Integrated Care System (ICS) Bodies

Place in the wiring diagram: ICS Regional level

The bodies stated aim is to:

improve outcomes in population health and healthcare

tackle inequalities in outcomes, experience and access

enhance productivity and value for money

help the NHS support broader social and economic development

There are 42 ICS in England, created in 2022. The King’s Fund provides a detailed explanation here.

There are Partnerships (ICP), a broad alliance of partners who all have a role in improving local health, care and well-being (social care providers, volunteers, social enterprises, education, housing, employment or police and fire services)

and

Boards (ICB) are “NHS organisations responsible for planning health services for their local population. There is one ICB in each ICS area. They manage the NHS budget and work with local providers of NHS services, such as hospitals and GP practices, to agree a joint five-year plan which says how the NHS will contribute to the ICP’s integrated care strategy”.

Here’s one wiring diagram budget:

Number of Staff: In 2022 (1,927) staff were employed at ICBs - 123 fewer staff were employed at ICBs than at CCGs in 2019 (2,050).

One example is the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB), which was formally established on 1 July 2022 to replace three clinical commissioning groups.

We count 24 members of the board and leadership team. The spending on service line costs in the year ending 22/23 was £310 million. Acute hospitals accounted for 153 million, with admin costs reported at £2.75 million.

Pay costs of £471.4 million were also high (165 million more than predicted), mainly due to increased agency/locum staff use and the need to deliver increased activity. Agency spending for the year was £124.4m.

The BOB ICS costs for the year ending were £8.8 million. Multiply by 42, and your ICB costs stack up to an estimated £370 million.

Grey areas:

In both wiring diagrams in our series, ICBs are funded yearly to the tune of £153 billion, but the ICPs have done a bunk. They do not appear in the funding streams. There are also the usual discrepancies in the ICB budget: one says 107.8 billion and the other 118.9 Billion.

In Part 1 of the series, we published two wiring diagrams of the English NHS as reported by Parliament.

For Part 1, see:

And here is the other from the Department of Health and Social Care Annual Report and Accounts 2022-23 (to 31 March 2023):

They don’t match, so which one is the correct one? Maybe there is a third one that comes out on Sunday mornings only?

The elements of ICPs were already in place (the police and fire service certainly were), but some cash must go to bringing them together. The Boards are transmogrified purchasers (remember those?) or commissioning boards.

Their cost appears to be £118.9 Billion to 94.8 Billion. Is that £24.1 Billion worth of bureaucracy?

Why? If purchasers did their job, they would base their purchases on a statement of requirement based on needs data, not last year’s requests. Some will be primarily political and address media-generated issues like winter pressures and Darzi’s prevention train.

Recommendations

Until we know more about this snakes-and-ladders layout, we cannot recommend much apart from “keep going.”

Were any of our readers aware of the existence of these entities?

The ICB organisations' spending should be transparent and available on a dashboard, allowing users to easily see the admin costs, agency overspends, etc., and compare where the money goes.

The NHS should publish how much it spends on administering the money for all these different organisations, the contracts, the number of accountants, and their costs to keep the show on the road (In 2022, the NHS had 16,482 finance staff members - a slight decrease from 2019 when there were 16,788 finance staff members).

