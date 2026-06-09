The Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s latest report contains a headline guaranteed to provoke attention: an estimated 15,860 excess deaths associated with long waits in England’s emergency departments last year.

What is particularly striking is not simply the estimate itself, but the trajectory. According to RCEM’s analysis, excess deaths associated with long waits have risen almost tenfold over the last decade.

The increase mirrors the extraordinary growth in 12-hour waits, which have ballooned since the pandemic. Figure 1 of the report shows how sharply both curves rise from 2021 onwards, suggesting that what was once an occasional failure of patient flow has become a routine feature of emergency care.

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Predictably, the debate has already begun. Are the deaths caused by A&E delays? Can we be certain of the figure? Are campaigners overstating the evidence?

The mortality estimate is derived from an observational study published in 2022 that examined more than five million NHS patients admitted through emergency departments. The study found that patients experiencing longer waits before admission had a higher risk of dying within 30 days. From this association, researchers estimated that for every 72 to 82 patients experiencing prolonged delays, one additional death might occur.

As with all observational studies, some level of caution is required. The authors adjusted for age, sex, deprivation and comorbidities, but they could not fully account for how sick patients were when they arrived. A vital issue, as the most complex patients often wait longest because they require extensive investigations, specialist reviews and difficult decisions.

That does not invalidate the findings, nor does it mean the association is spurious. The study’s scale, the apparent dose-response relationship, and the biological plausibility all support the conclusion that long waits contribute to poorer outcomes.

The problem for government ministers is that even if the true number were half that estimate or a quarter of it, we would still be confronting a major patient safety issue.

The most compelling evidence in the RCEM report is not the mortality modelling; it is the description of a health service operating beyond its limits.

So, nearly half a million patients waited more than 24 hours in emergency departments last year, and more than half a million waited over 12 hours after the decision to admit had already been made. Hospital bed occupancy remains stubbornly above levels considered safe for efficient operation, while corridor care has become normalised.

One of the curious features of modern health policy is how we have become so comfortable with conditions that would have been regarded as unacceptable only a decade ago. If trains were routinely delayed by a day, Parliament would demand answers. If airports routinely left passengers stranded overnight, ministers would intervene. Yet patients can spend 24 hours waiting for admission from an emergency department, and the system increasingly regards this as business as usual.

The argument is not really about whether the mortality estimate is exactly right; it is about whether prolonged delays in emergency care constitute a serious safety problem.

If a plane load of people were dying each week from a recognised safety failure elsewhere in the NHS, there would be national outrage.

These deaths are not inevitable. They are a consequence of overcrowding and of a system that fails to move patients through hospitals safely and efficiently. If we are serious about patient safety, then eliminating avoidable deaths from long waits must become a national priority.

What concerns us most about the RCEM report is not the estimate itself, but the recommendation. The College calls for eliminating mortality associated with long waits by the end of the decade. That sounds ambitious until one remembers that the end of the decade is four years away.

If the estimates are even broadly correct, tens of thousands more patients will die while we wait for that deadline to arrive. The appropriate response is not to set a distant aspiration; it is to act now, measure progress annually and hold leaders accountable for delivering immediate reductions in overcrowding and delays.

The evidence may not tell us precisely how many people die because of long waits. But it tells us enough to know that waiting another four years for meaningful action would be a deadly mistake.

This post was written by two old geezers who are old enough to remember when a 12-hour wait in A&E was considered a national scandal rather than a performance metric. In looking at the figures and their interpretation as a steady state, i.e. all year round. The geezers wonder when the inevitable so-called winter crisis knocks on the door.