Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Keith Dudleston's avatar
Keith Dudleston
9hEdited

Urgent Response? Go into Lockdown to "flatten the curve" and save the system from "falling over".

The NHS collapsed during COVID and has yet to properly recover. I dread going to A&E; it's like we're all in a war zone. But I believe the "root cause" of the problems is the 2008 GP contract, which changed the relationship between GPs and their local hospital. It just took time for the change to "play out".

COVID was the tipping point. A panicked reaction by bureaucrats who had no thought for the long-term consequences and little understanding of the NHS.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
9h

I wonder how much this is due to the abuse of the system where people ('patients') have become indoctrinated to seek immediate medical attention for everything, from a paper cut to a grazed knee to a slight burn on the hand in the kitchen: things which used to be dealt with in and by the family.

And I also wonder - I'm not trying to blame GPs here, I'm just wondering ... - how many A & E 'visits' could have been avoided if GPs did more home visits ...

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