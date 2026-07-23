The letter was sent to us by one of our “secret squirrels” in response to our recent article on NHS waiting times. It offers a revealing insight into the waiting list validation process now being used across the NHS.

There is something profoundly unsettling about receiving a letter from the NHS after waiting months—or even years—for treatment, only to discover that your continued place on the waiting list depends on completing an administrative exercise.

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It begins sympathetically enough: it acknowledges that you have been waiting for treatment and explains that delays have arisen because of pressures on NHS services. These are not generic pressures. They are clearly identified as a consequence of the recent pandemic. Over fours years on. And note that no distinction is made between the impact of SARS-CoV-2 and the raft of insane and evidence free measures taken to “combat” the virus.

But then comes the real purpose:

“We are nationally required by NHS England to validate our waiting lists to ensure that patients still require treatment.”

So far, so reasonable. Nobody would object to keeping waiting lists accurate. Patients move away, recover, or might choose private care. A healthcare system should know who still wants treatment.

But then comes the question:

“Do you still need your appointment/procedure?”

An extraordinary thing to ask a patient.

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How exactly is someone with no medical training supposed to know whether they still “need” treatment?

The person waiting for surgery or specialist assessment is not the clinician. Many conditions fluctuate, symptoms become normalised, and patients adapt. Others might assume that because the NHS has left them waiting for years, perhaps their condition cannot have been very serious after all. Others of course die waiting.

The ethical problem is subtle but important: The NHS is effectively inviting patients to make what is, in part, a clinical judgement.

The letter then raises the stakes.

“Please be advised if you do not respond to this survey you may be removed from the waiting list following clinical review and referred back to your GP.”

This is presented as an administrative consequence rather than a threat, but psychologically the distinction is academic. Behavioural economists call it loss aversion: people are more motivated by the prospect of losing something they already possess than by gaining something new. The message is simple: respond—or risk losing your place in the queue.

Yet the NHS Constitution is founded on a different principle.

Patients have the right to access NHS services without unreasonable refusal, to receive care based on clinical need, and to be treated with dignity and respect. Those principles exist precisely because healthcare is not supposed to depend on wealth, influence or bureaucratic agility.

Waiting list validation introduces another criterion: administrative engagement.

A patient’s clinical need has not changed because they failed to return a questionnaire. They may have moved house, missed the letter, struggled with literacy, been overwhelmed by caring responsibilities, suffered mental illness, or simply assumed that the NHS would contact them when their turn finally arrived.

The people least likely to respond promptly are often those who are already the most vulnerable.

Supporters argue that removal only occurs after “clinical review”. That safeguard is important, but the letter gives patients no indication what such a review actually involves. Is it a detailed reassessment of the original referral? Or a brief administrative sign-off? Patients cannot tell.

More fundamentally, one has to ask why these validation exercises have become necessary on such a scale.

The answer presents an uncomfortable truth.

If patients were treated within weeks or a few months, there would be little need to ask whether they still wanted care. Validation has become routine because waiting lists have become so prolonged that people’s lives inevitably change while the NHS fails to deliver treatment.

In other words, the administrative burden exists because of system failure.

Because the NHS delays treatment for years, the patient is required to prove they still deserve their place in the queue. Reversing the normal relationship between citizen and public service.

The NHS has always been based on a simple social contract. Patients seek help when they are ill; the NHS provides care according to clinical need. The Constitution does not promise perfection, but it is supposed to promise fairness.

It is difficult to reconcile that principle with a system in which continued access to treatment depends upon responding within days to an administrative survey after waiting years because of failures entirely outside the patient’s control.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect is that NHS trusts have reportedly been financially incentivised to validate waiting lists and remove patients who no longer require treatment. There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring waiting lists are accurate; nobody benefits from counting patients who have moved abroad or already undergone surgery elsewhere. But incentives matter. If organisations are rewarded for reducing waiting lists administratively, the public is entitled to ask whether those reductions reflect improved patient care or simply fewer names on a spreadsheet.

There is an ethical difference between removing someone because they have made an informed decision and removing them because they failed to navigate an administrative process created by delays for which they bear no responsibility.

The NHS should not have to threaten patients with losing access to care in order to manage waiting lists. Nor should administrative compliance become a proxy for clinical need.

A civilised healthcare system measures its success by how effectively it treats patients—not by how efficiently it removes them from the queue.

This post was written by two old geezers who may die waiting…for Godot.