Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Ghaaastly Orrrstrailyan's avatar
Ghaaastly Orrrstrailyan
2h

Sounds like they have engaged the services of the 'nudge unit' - deployed during covid to coerce - sorry - guide people in the right direction......

It's all going to shit in this Kingdom of (what used to be) ours.

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FreeUnlimited's avatar
FreeUnlimited
1h

Excellent insight to the manipulation going on to save the NHS (Labour Party from defeat at the next election). Perhaps an FOI to query how many they have removed from the waiting lists as a result of the letters?

I just watched Dr John Campbell's latest video showing how the combined use of opioid and diazepam like drugs was banned from the NHS on 18 March 2020, due to causing respiratory failure. This was just 16 days before they issued Covid 19 protocol NG163, which instructed medical staff to use the exact combo that had just been banned. If this doesn't bring down the establishment nothing will. Perhaps another FOI to discover how many so-called C19 terminally ill had the NG163 protocol before death? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOeKahtmdQ&t=615s

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